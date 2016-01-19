* China Q4 GDP growth 6.8 pct y/y, in line with forecasts

* Other Chinese December data bit weaker than expected

* Yen seen supported by anxiety on global economy

* Sterling near 2010 low before UK inflation data (Updates, adds comments)

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, Jan 19 The safe-haven yen fell on Tuesday on relief that China's fourth-quarter economic growth matched forecasts and improved risk appetite on expectations that further monetary easing from the world's second largest economy could be announced soon.

China's fourth-quarter gross domestic product grew 6.8 percent from a year earlier, matching expectations - but growth of industrial output and retail sales in December slightly missed forecasts.

Overall gross domestic product growth was a tick lower from the previous quarter, boosting expectations that monetary easing measures were imminent, possibly before Lunar New Year holidays in early February.

The offshore yuan slipped around 0.2 percent against the dollar to trade at 6.60 yuan per dollar in London trade. The dollar was overall firmer, rising 0.2 percent against a basket of currencies and 0.5 percent against the yen to trade at 117.92 yen.

The dollar had hit a five-month low of 116.51 on Friday and investors are still worried about global growth prospects, a factor which will limit the yen's losses.

"It is too early to call an end to the yen appreciation trend," said Yujiro Goto, currency strategist at Nomura. "We had expected Chinese data to be a bit weaker, but it's not too bad and that is supporting risk sentiment."

Investor risk appetites have been hit in the New Year on renewed concerns about global growth, especially a slowdown in China and whether authorities in Beijing can manage it. That has supported safe-haven assets like Bunds and Treasuries and pushed the yen higher in the currency market.

Indeed, the yen has been the best performer this year among major currencies with a gain of about 2.2 percent against the dollar.

"At the heart of the yen's strength are falls in the yuan, which were perceived to be negative on the global economy," said Shunsuke Yamada, chief Japan currency strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

"The yuan's fall also makes it less likely for the Fed to raise rates and nullify the existing reasons to bet against the yen," he said.

Currency speculators in Chicago currency futures became net yen buyers this month for the first time since Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe took office in late 2012.

The growth-linked Australian dollar, seen as a proxy for China trades, rose 0.8 percent to $0.6918.

Sterling, a big loser since mid-December on softening economic outlook and worries over a British referendum on its membership of the European Union, was up 0.3 percent at $1.4292 , having hit a 5 1/2 year low of $1.4237 on Monday.

UK inflation data due at 0930 GMT is a key focus with a weak reading having the potential to push back expectations of a rate hike by the Bank of England even further, hurting the pound. (Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano and Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Andrew Heavens)