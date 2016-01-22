(Recasts after start of European trading)
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Jan 22 The dollar firmed against a
basket of currencies on Friday, as rising expectations of
monetary easing by central banks in Europe and Japan hit the yen
and euro while prompting a strong recovery in global oil and
stock markets.
The dollar index , which tracks the greenback
against a basket of six major rivals, rose about 0.3 percent to
99.356, below Thursday's more than one-month session high of
99.790 but on track to gain about 0.3 percent for the week.
The dollar also rose back above 118.00 yen to a one-week
high in early trade in Europe, a reflection of official
comments on the yen and expectations the Bank of Japan might
decide to pump more money into the economy next week.
After European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi said the bank
would need to reconsider policy again in March - read as a
promise of more easing - sources familiar with the Bank of
Japan's thinking said the turmoil on global markets could lead
the BOJ to consider more asset purchases.
"Government thinking around a potential BoJ move seems to be
shifting in light of the declining Nikkei," said Josh O'Byrne, a
strategist with Citi in London, saying that was driving traders
to close out bets on further yen strengthening against the
dollar.
He put a 30-40 percent chance on the BoJ moving next week.
Both the euro and yen have benefited against the dollar from
their status as funding currencies in the global interest rate
carry trade. When sentiment is strong, investors borrow in the
yen and euro and sell both to put money into other
higher-yielding currencies. But when markets are concerned about
the global outlook that trade tends to reverse, pushing money
back into both.
That the euro remains as strong as it is reflects some of
the doubts over the dollar's ability to rally further - or the
Fed's to raise rates - that have only grown with a sometimes
dizzying sell-off in stock markets this week.
Oil prices rose by around 4 percent on Friday, Tokyo's
Nikkei by almost 6 percent and markets in Europe by 1.5-2
percent.
The euro traded at $1.0832, down about 0.7 percent
on the week, but up from a two-week low of $1.0776 touched in
the wake of Draghi's comments on Thursday.
"The recovery in risk is also clearly benefiting the dollar
against the other majors," said a fund manager with one
Swiss-based investment house. "But it was really noticeable
yesterday how the euro held up after the initial fall on Draghi.
Risk-wise, its still all on a knife edge."
