(Adds more on oil-driven currency moves, updates prices)
* Dollar index firms, on track for slight weekly gain
* Recovers from this week's one-year low vs. yen
* Euro under pressure after Draghi signals more easing
* Expectations BoJ might move next week
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Jan 22 The dollar firmed against a
basket of currencies on Friday, as rising expectations of
monetary easing by central banks in Europe and Japan hit the yen
and euro while prompting a strong recovery in global oil and
stock markets.
Oil-driven currencies such as the Norwegian crown
and Canadian dollar gained around 1 percent while
sterling -- down 10 percent in the past month -- bounced 1.3
percent against the euro and 0.7 percent against the dollar.
Those moves paled in comparison with a 5-7 percent rise in
oil and a 3 percent jump for European stocks, but they were the
first respite this week for a number of currencies most closely
correlated with global appetite for risk.
"There's some relief in all these moves, but the action on
FX this week has been much more limited than on some of the
other markets -- people naturally have just not been so
interested," said the head of FX trading with one London
brokerage, asking not to be named.
The dollar index , which tracks the greenback
against a basket of six major rivals, rose about 0.3 percent to
99.356.
The dollar also rose back above 118.00 yen to a one-week
high, a reflection of official comments on the yen and
expectations the Bank of Japan might decide to pump more money
into the economy next week.
After European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi said it would
need to review policy in March -- read as a promise of more
easing -- sources familiar with the BoJ's thinking said the
market turmoil could lead it to consider more asset purchases.
"Government thinking around a potential BoJ move seems to be
shifting in light of the declining Nikkei," said Josh O'Byrne, a
strategist at Citi in London, saying that was driving traders to
close out bets on further yen strengthening against the dollar.
He put a 30-40 percent chance on the BoJ moving next week.
Both the euro and yen have benefited from their status as
funding currencies in the global interest rate carry trade.
When sentiment is strong, investors borrow in the yen and
euro to put money into higher-yielding currencies. But when
markets are concerned about the global outlook that trade tends
to reverse, pushing money back into both.
That the euro remains as strong as it is reflects some of
the doubts over the dollar's ability to rally further -- or of
the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise rates -- that have only grown
with a sometimes dizzying sell-off in stock markets this week.
The euro was down half a percent at $1.0818, still
well above a two-week low of $1.0776 touched in the wake of
Draghi's comments on Thursday.
"The recovery in risk is also clearly benefiting the dollar
against the other majors," said a fund manager with one
Swiss-based investment house. "But it was really noticeable
yesterday how the euro held up after the initial fall on Draghi.
Risk-wise, its still all on a knife edge."
(Editing by Catherine Evans)