* Investors will focus on Fed's reaction to recent market
turmoil
* Euro firm, Chinese yuan stable despite Shanghai sell-off
* Aussie slips as U.S. crude slides below $30 a barrel
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Jan 26 The safe-haven yen and the
low-yielding euro rose on Tuesday, as global stock markets and
oil prices fell, driving investors to safety and away from
commodity-linked and oil-related currencies such as the
Australian and Canadian dollars.
The dollar index fell, with investors cautious before
the outcome of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting
beginning later in the day.
Investors will be parsing the U.S central bank's message to
determine what, if any, effect volatile global markets,
plummeting oil prices and heightened fears of a Chinese slowdown
will have on the Fed's previously stated intentions to continue
raising rates this year.
U.S. interest rate futures implied that traders put the
chance of a Fed rate hike this week at just 13 percent. Over the
year, markets are pricing in only one hike, compared to the
Fed's rate path, which factors in at least four rises.
The dollar was down 0.45 percent against the yen at 117.76
yen, while the euro was up 0.15 percent at $1.0865
. Both the yen and the euro tend to do well during times
of financial market stress, since both Japan and the euro zone
usually run current account surpluses.
"There is a fair bit of nervousness going into the Fed
meeting. Interest rate markets have postponed rate hike in 2016
and 2017 so investors expect something dovish from the Fed,
given the volatility in stock markets," said Niels Christensen,
FX strategist at Nordea.
"Dollar/yen should be trading with a slight downward bias in
the coming few hours."
In addition to the Fed, investors are also focused on the
Bank of Japan's two-day meeting, which will end on Friday. Most
expect the BOJ to hold pat despite the increasingly worrying
economic data and stressed markets, though speculation that it
might muster additional stimulus steps has intensified this
week.
"Even if it appears unlikely that the central bank will
consider additional policy action as soon as this week, such a
step cannot be excluded by the April meeting," Credit Agricole
strategists wrote in a note.
They added that, while these expectations will cap the yen's
rise, global risk sentiment is likely to drive the currency in
the near term.
Meanwhile, the Chinese yuan was remarkably stable in
offshore trade, trading at 6.6091 yuan per dollar amid talk that
Chinese authorities wanted stability in the onshore market and
were keen to limit the damage from a 6 percent slide in the
Shanghai stock market.
However, the Australian dollar, a more liquid proxy
for China, was 0.2 percent weaker at $0.6941, pressured by the
slumping crude futures and stock markets. The Canadian dollar
was also down 0.2 percent against the U.S. dollar.
