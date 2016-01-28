(New throughout after start of European trade)
* Aussie up almost 0.8 pct as oil tops $33
* Fed keeps rates unchanged, offers cautious outlook
* BOJ in focus, market see almost 50 pct chance of easing
* RBNZ opens door to rate cut, hampers kiwi gains
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Jan 28 Commodity-linked major currencies
including the Australian and New Zealand dollars surged on
Thursday as oil traded back above $33 a barrel, its highest
levels in almost three weeks.
A mixed performance for other majors after Wednesday's
Federal Reserve statement saw the dollar trade flat against the
euro and marginally higher against the yen while
losing around a quarter of a percent to sterling.
The yen also got a brief boost from the resignation of
Japan's Economy Minister Akira Amari following a row over
allegations he received bribes from a construction company.
The Aussie gained almost 0.8 percent to $0.7081 in early
trade in Europe, nearing three-week highs hit a day earlier.
The New Zealand dollar was just under half a percent higher,
held back by signals from its central bank that further easing
of interest rates may be required in the face of a poorer global
economic outlook.
"The kiwi clearly underperformed after the Reserve Bank
meeting overnight," said Richard Benson, co-head of portfolio
management at currency fund Millennium in London.
"Stocks did end down in the U.S. but there are other more
bullish signals. Oil is back above $33, the U.S. 10-year yield
is above 2 percent. The Aussie and New Zealand dollars have held
up well."
A renewed slide in oil prices, together with concerns over
China, has been at the heart of a deepening global sell-off on
stock markets since the first week of January.
That had knocked the Aussie back by as much as 6 percent
since the start of January but it has halved those losses in the
past 10 days.
With the Fed out of the way, the focus moves on to the Bank
of Japan, which started its two-day policy meeting on Thursday
with traders saying markets were factoring in up to a 50 percent
chance of more measures to ease monetary policy.
"It is a tricky situation. If they don't ease, the yen will
strengthen and stocks will fall. But even if it does something,
the impact may (only) last a week or so," said Masatoshi Omata,
senior client manager at Resona Bank.
"But after that, markets could start to worry whether its
monetary stimulus is really working."
The yen traded 0.1 percent lower against the dollar at
118.28. The euro was broadly flat at $1.0898.