* Yen steadies after one-day fall vs USD in over a year
* China data sends riskier assets lower
* Euro hit as European yields deeper in negative territory
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Feb 1 The yen steadied on Monday after
its biggest one-day fall in over a year as a rally in riskier
assets prompted by the Bank of Japan's shift to sub-zero
interest rates stalled after yet more weak Chinese data.
The Japanese currency tumbled 2 percent to a six-week low
against the dollar after the BOJ's shock move on Friday,
the final trading day of a jittery January in which the
safe-haven yen had risen to levels not seen in over a year.
But after a survey of Chinese manufacturers showed factory
activity in the world's second-largest economy contracted for an
11th straight month in January, the yen's fall abated and it
traded flat at 121.15 against the dollar.
The BOJ's move to adopt negative rates only cemented
expectations the European Central Bank would ease further,
sending yields on German government bonds of up to five years'
maturity below the ECB's deposit rate on Monday.
"The broader macro focus is on the back of the BOJ and
whether that's going to pull the other key central banks with
it," said Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ strategist Derek Halpenny
in London.
"In that sense, the data over the week ahead is going to be
pretty crucial, and that's where we going to get our direction
... That's why we're sitting where we are with not too much
price action."
The yen was roughly flat on Monday at 121.30 against the
dollar, having traded as weakly as 121.70 yen per dollar
on Friday.
With the weak data also driving oil prices back down,
commodity-linked currencies suffered. Oil-rich Canada's dollar
fell half a percent against its U.S. counterpart.
Australia's and New Zealand's dollars, which are used as proxies
by investors for plays on China, also fell back.
But Societe Generale currency analyst Alvin Tan, in London,
said it was too soon to write off investors' newly refound
appetite for risk. He also said data would be key this week, in
particular purchasing managers' index (PMI) surveys and U.S.
labour market data on Friday.
"The market wants validation ... that an improvement in risk
sentiment makes sense in order to carry on with this risk
rally," he said.
Some analysts believed the BOJ's surprise easing was partly
aimed at forestalling the yen's appreciation.
"BOJ Governor (Haruhiko) Kuroda added that the central bank
is ready to lower rates further if needed," wrote Naohiko Baba,
chief Japan economist at Goldman Sachs in Tokyo.
"This was likely aimed to keep retaining the currency
market's attention and prevent the yen from rising."
(Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro in Tokyo and Ian
Chua in Sydney; Editing by Tom Heneghan)