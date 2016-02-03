* Yen off highs as safe-haven inflows take a breather
* Canadian, Australian dollars recover as oil stabilises
* Chinese yuan at 3-week low after Syngenta deal
(Updates prices, adds comments)
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Feb 3 Commodity-linked currencies
including the Australian and Canadian dollars rose on Wednesday
as crude oil prices stabilised, dimming the allure of the
safe-haven yen.
The U.S. dollar also recovered lost ground. The Chinese yuan
fell to a three-week low against the greenback, hurt in
part by expectations of a major currency transaction following
news of $43 billion bid by China's state-owned ChemChina for
Swiss seeds and pesticides group Syngenta.
The acquisition will be the largest ever overseas by a
Chinese firm.
Traders are also speculating about Chinese foreign exchange
reserves data likely to be released soon. Another big drop could
increase bets on further depreciation in the yuan, keeping the
currency under pressure.
Amongst more actively traded currencies, the yen gained for
most of the Asian session as oil prices fell, hitting sentiment
in stock markets and bringing investors' focus back to global
growth woes. But once oil reversed its slide, the yen started to
give back ground.
The dollar was trading steady at 120 yen, below a
six-week high of 121.70 yen hit on Friday after the Bank of
Japan surprised the markets by cutting one of its main interest
rates below zero.
"Risk sentiment is pretty fragile, so we are seeing yen
being supported," said Petr Krpata, currency strategist at ING.
"We believe that dollar/yen is heading towards the top of its
range with our models suggesting the dollar is overvalued."
Among commodity-linked currencies, the Australian dollar
was up 0.3 percent at $0.7062, and the Canadian dollar
strengthened to C$1.4030 against its U.S. counterpart.
The dollar index was flat against a backdrop of
falling 10-year U.S. Treasury yields. The yield fell
to 1.828 percent at one point on Wednesday, the lowest since
April 2015.
Concerns about slowing U.S. economic growth and doubts about
how much the Federal Reserve can raise rates this year also kept
the dollar in check.
Traders get two snapshots of the U.S. labour market this
week: Wednesday's ADP private sector report followed by nonfarm
payrolls on Friday. Markets are anticipating slower private
sector jobs growth, with risks skewed to the downside for the
payrolls data too.
Analysts say even if payrolls data on Friday is robust,
unless wage inflation is picking up, markets will remain
cautious about rate hike expectations.
"Fed central bankers themselves (do not) know yet when the
next rate step will come," said Esther Reichelt, currency
strategist at Commerzbank.
"(What) that means for the dollar is positive labour market
data alone will not benefit it."
(editing by John Stonestreet)