* On track for worst week since May 2009
* Yen close to two-week high as BOJ-inspired losses
evaporate
* Euro posts 3 pct weekly gains despite dovish Draghi
* Non-farm payrolls eyed at 1330 GMT
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Feb 5 The dollar traded close to a
2-1/2-month low on Friday and was on track for its heaviest
weekly fall since 2009, as investors eyed U.S. employment data
for justification of the view that the Federal Reserve will not
raise rates in 2016.
The dollar has shed around 3 percent against a basket of
major currencies since Monday as expectations that the
Fed would raise interest rates at least once this year have all
but evaporated amid signs of domestic weakness and broader
concerns over global growth.
It steadied on Friday, along with most major currencies, as
markets held fire before the non-farm payrolls report - usually
the most closely watched number in the monthly data calendar
- due at 1330 GMT.
Weak U.S. economic data, as well as dovish comments from New
York Federal Reserve President William Dudley, have driven the
paring-back in bets on a steady pace of Fed rate increases. Fed
funds futures contracts suggest traders are pricing in just a 10
percent chance of a hike next month and around a 40 percent
chance by the end of the year, according to CME FedWatch.
The dollar index was roughly flat at 96.635 by 1130 GMT,
having traded as low as 96.239 on Thursday, its weakest since
late October.
"There isn't an awful lot of direction, which is typically
the case going into payrolls, of course," said RBC Capital
Markets' global head of currency strategy in London, Adam Cole.
"And I think having seen such a huge derating of Fed rate
hike expectations this week, it's hard to overstate how
important this release is."
The report is expected to show employers added 190,000 jobs
in January, but figures on Thursday showed U.S. jobless claims
rising more than expected, suggesting labour conditions could be
weaker than many believe.
Commerzbank currency strategist Thulan Nguyen, in Frankfurt,
said a weak report would be unlikely to drive the dollar down
much further as it had already fallen so much in recent days.
"There is a general scepticism towards a proper rate hike
cycle by the Fed - that's been driving down the dollar
(but)there's probably not that much room left for dollar
weakness," she said. "A better labour market report could bring
back some confidence in the rate cycle."
The euro edged down 0.1 percent to $1.1199, but for
the week was on track to rise more than 3 percent - its biggest
weekly gain since October 2011.
That was despite European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi
saying on Thursday that the risk of acting too late on ultra-low
inflation was greater than that of acting too early, suggesting
more policy easing may be needed.
Against the yen, the dollar traded flat at 116.80 yen, close
to a two-week low of 116.525 and having erased an upward
spike triggered a week ago by the Bank of Japan's move to adopt
negative interest rates.
(Editing by Toby Chopra)