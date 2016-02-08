* Yen gains as European financials slide
* Chinese FX reserves decline, but less than feared
* Commodities currencies on firmer footing
* Dollar index trades higher
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Feb 8 The yen surged by half a percent
against the dollar on Monday as worry over Europe's banks drove
capital to the safety of the Japanese currency.
A recovery in oil prices early in European trade quickly
gave way to another bout of the selling that has dominated the
first month of 2016 on major stock and commodity markets.
The euro - until now also considered a safe haven for
investors - fell almost 1 percent against the yen as European
bank shares fell and the cost of insuring debt against default
jumped. It fell 0.4 percent against the dollar, to $1.1121
"The strong yen stands out," said Stephen Gallo, a
strategist with BMO in London. "As long as we remain in such a
risk-off environment, there's no point in trying to catch that
falling knife."
A rise in oil prices during Asian trading had helped
commodity-linked currencies like the Australian and Canadian
dollars gain , but that advance faded as crude
turned lower.
Concern over economic growth drove the U.S. dollar to its
worst performance in more than four years last week, until solid
numbers on unemployment and wage growth helped it stabilise on
Friday.
But with the market abandoning bets that U.S. interest rates
would rise this year, the dollar remains under pressure. Even
after Friday's gains, the U.S. currency lost 3.6 percent against
the yen last week, its biggest weekly drop since July 2009.
"Ultimately, the dollar is still likely to trade on a weaker
footing," said Lee Hardman, a currency economist with Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi-UFJ in London.
"We adjusted lower on the outlook for U.S. growth last week
and obviously the data on Friday showed the labour market is
improving. But we need to see evidence of that continuing."
Against a basket of currencies, the dollar inched up less
than 0.2 percent to 97.215. It fell 0.5
percent to 116.23 yen.
One big risk of the past month - China's problems with
growth, debt and the threat of currency depreciation - may be on
hold for the week-long Lunar New Year holiday.
Data over the weekend showed the decline of China's foreign
exchange reserves slowed to just below $100 billion last month.
That was less than expected, but analysts said the numbers were
still a warning that Beijing must stem a flight of domestic
capital or be forced to allow the yuan to weaken.
"My impression is that there is virtually no reserve armoury
big enough to cope with widespread capital outflows, if capital
is allowed to flow relatively freely," Societe Generale
strategist Kit Juckes said in a morning note.
"Which is just to say that even if the market does calm down
over the festive period, this is a story which will return."
(Editing by Larry King)