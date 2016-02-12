* Yen's recent rise leads to speculation of Japan
intervention
* Yen volatility soars to highest since June 2013
* Euro off recent highs, trades below $1.13
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Feb 12 The yen was firm on Friday, on
track for its biggest weekly rise against the dollar since late
2008, as deepening worries about global growth and whether
policymakers have enough ammunition to respond to it underpinned
flows into safe-haven currencies.
Japanese officials stepped up their attempts to talk the yen
down, with Finance Minister Taro Aso hoping that the G20 finance
leaders gathering in Shanghai later this month will consider a
global policy response to the recent market turmoil.
Major central banks including the European Central Bank, the
Bank of Japan and the Swiss National Bank have all adopted
negative rates to boost inflation. But these are weighing on
banks' earnings and dragging down stocks globally, threatening
business confidence and growth prospects.
The dollar was struggling at 112.35 yen, despite the
increased Japanese rhetoric.
The greenback had fallen to 110.985 yen on Thursday, its
lowest level since October 2014, and was on track to shed 3.8
percent for the week, its worst since Oct. 2008.
The dollar had jumped to 113 yen level in thin conditions in
Europe on Thursday, leading to speculation that Japanese
authorities were checking currency rates, a step that often
precedes intervention.
A government official declined to comment on intervention on
Friday.
"The introduction of negative interest rates has certainly
not weakened the currency," said Lutz Karpowitz, currency
strategist at Commerzbank. "Of course, that is not at all what
the Bank of Japan had hoped to achieve. The Japanese officials
really need a weak yen unless they want their own inflation
projections to become a laughing stock."
The yen's ascent followed the Bank of Japan's move to adopt
negative interest rates on Jan. 29, under which banks have to
pay interest on certain deposits held at the BOJ. The dollar hit
a high of 121.70 yen, before sliding stocks, slowing Chinese
growth and falling crude oil prices sent investors into
perceived safe-haven currencies.
Some traders said the dollar could to drop to 110 yen, a
level not seen since late 2014, if risk appetite worsens.
"I think 110 sounds terrible for the Japanese economy," said
Masashi Murata, currency strategist for Brown Brothers Harriman
in Tokyo. "But it's a tough job for them, to keep levels in
dollar/yen."
One-month dollar/yen implied volatility, an indicator of how
much currency movement is expected in the weeks ahead, surged to
15.9 percent on Friday, its highest since June 2013,
up more than seven points from levels seen earlier this month.
The euro fell 0.4 percent to $1.1275, not far
Thursday's high of $1.1377, its highest since October 2015.
(additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Kevin
Liffey)