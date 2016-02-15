(Updates after comments by ECB's Draghi)
* PM Abe says Japan will act if necessary
* ECB's Draghi outlines possible further steps
* Biggest onshore yuan gain since dollar peg dropped in 2005
* But moves likely exaggerated by U.S. holiday
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Feb 15 The euro and yen weakened 1
percent against the dollar on Monday, with investors reversing
the past week's search for traditional safe locations for
capital as officials signalled they could do even more to spur
the global economy.
With U.S. markets closed for a domestic holiday, Japanese
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe led the way by warning Tokyo would
take action against "excessive currency volatility" - read
universally as a threat to intervene against the yen.
Chinese central bank chief Zhou Xiaochuan also played down
concerns over falls in its currency reserves, helping drive the
biggest daily rise in onshore rates for the yuan since China
dropped an official peg to the dollar in 2005.
His euro zone opposite number, Mario Draghi, knocked another
half a percent off the euro and yen in afternoon trade, pointing
to more steps the bank can take to support credit and get the
economy moving again.
"Since Draghi started speaking the dollar has extended its
gains against the euro," said Piotr Matys, a strategist with
Rabobank in London.
"It is another relatively dovish signal that contributes to
further improvement in global sentiment and the euro has tended
to gain in recent weeks when appetite for risk improves."
A stock market sell-off since the start of February has
driven a wave of capital to seek the traditional safety of
Japan, driving the yen 7 percent higher and prompting
speculation Tokyo would intervene. The dollar was up 1 percent
at 114.45 yen.
The euro has been a slightly shakier choice as a
haven for investors' money in the past week but both it and the
yen were down by a full percentage point against the dollar as
Draghi spoke in the European parliament. It was down at $1.1145.
Abe also said he hoped the Group of 20 finance leaders would
take appropriate measures to address global economic problems
when they meet in Shanghai next week.
The Australian and New Zealand dollars, both
commodities-linked currencies dependent on optimism over global
growth, each gained around half a percent against the dollar.
Onshore rates for the yuan, whose fall since December has
been one of the big elements unsettling markets, gained 1.2
percent from levels seen in its last trading before the Lunar
New Year holiday began more than a week ago.
That broadly reflected a weakening of the dollar against its
developed world peers over that period, but not its moves
against other emerging Asian currencies. Offshore rates for the
yuan rose 0.1 percent.
The mood in Europe remains extremely fragile. Many analysts
pointed to grim Japanese growth data and China's January trade
performance, which was worse than expected.
"China has shown its mettle with a firmer fix but am I
impressed? Not overly," said Tobias Davis, head of corporate
treasury sales at Western Union in London.
"It's a well-received relief rally in risk sentiment which
is well overdue. But the China data was terrible and Japan's
woes continue."
