* Euro, gain as risk appetite sours
* Dollar still much stronger compared with last week
* Kiwi falls on expectations of more RBNZ easing
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Feb 16 The yen and euro rose against the
dollar on Tuesday as a recovery in risk appetite fizzled, with
European shares and oil prices falling back after earlier gains.
Having taken a battering last week when a sharp fall in
equities and a slide in oil prices to 13-year lows boosted
demand for safe havens such as the yen, the dollar had made a
solid recovery, gaining around 3 percent versus the Japanese
currency since hitting a 15-month trough on Thursday.
But with the Saudi Arabian oil minister saying a freeze, not
a cut, in oil producers' output would be adequate to improve the
oil market, and that the Gulf state could cope with the current
prices, investors' appetite for risk soured.
Having fallen more than 1 percent on Monday, the yen gained
half a percent, trading at 114.08 against the dollar.
Commodity-linked currencies such as the Canadian and
Australian dollars pared gains, though they
were still up on the day.
New Zealand's dollar fell almost 1 percent after two-year
inflation expectations fell to their lowest since 1994, fuelling
expectations of more easing from the central bank.
Against a basket of currencies, the U.S. dollar was flat,
having risen around 1.5 percent since late last week.
"Although risky assets (have been) performing better, U.S.
front-end yields are not adjusting much higher in response,
which suggests the market is reluctant to price in further Fed
tightening at the same time as risk sentiment is improving,"
said BNP Paribas currency strategist Sam Lynton-Brown in London.
"That's important for FX because it suggests that even if we
have a risk on move, the extent to which the dollar is going to
be able to benefit is quite limited."
The dollar has this week gained almost 1 percent against the
Swiss franc, another currency traditionally used as a
safe haven in times of financial stress, after slipping to a
four-month low on Thursday.
"I believe market pessimism, particularly towards the U.S.
economy, that took hold at the start of the year was
exaggerated," said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief forex strategist at
Mizuho Securities in Tokyo.
"Thanks in addition to the stance shown by the Japanese
authorities to stem the yen's appreciation, I see the dollar
recovering towards 120 yen. But we will need to see additional
factors that point to a U.S. economic recovery."
In the wake of the yen's recent rally, Japanese Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday that Tokyo would take action
against excessive currency volatility.
The euro edged up 0.1 percent to $1.1169, about 2
U.S. cents down from a 4-month high of $1.1377 hit last week.
The common currency was weighed down after European Central
Bank President Mario Draghi said on Monday the central bank was
ready to ease policy further in March.
(Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro in Tokyo; Editing by
Andrew Heavens)