* Yen gains show mood still shaky
* Sterling helped by Juncker's confidence over deal, BoE
* Oil bounce helps commodities producers
* Australian dollar hit by unemployment rise
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Feb 18 The yen gained against the euro
and dollar on Thursday as a rebound in oil prices and European
stock markets failed to convince currency markets that the rough
start to 2016 was over.
Sterling gained more than half a percent on positive signs
ahead of 'now or never' EU talks aimed at reaching a deal with
Britain that will help keep it in the 28-country bloc in a
referendum later this year.
The Australian dollar recovered most of the losses it
incurred after weak employment data bolstered the case for more
interest rate cuts there, while the Norwegian crown and Canadian
dollar both gained on the back of a 3 percent rise in crude.
But the yen, the chief beneficiary of the weakest opening to
a year for stock markets since the aftermath of the 2008
financial crisis, was still 0.3 percent higher on the day at
113.80 yen per dollar and up 0.6 percent at 126.14 yen per euro.
"We've had a fair bit of a relief rally this week but
markets are still pretty cautious," said Lee Hardman, a
strategist with Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in London.
"It looks like we'll need a bigger recovery in stocks and
sentiment to reverse the gains for the yen."
A bigger than expected rise in Australian unemployment added
to signs of the global weakness that led to the poorest start to
a year for stock markets since the 2008 crash. Expectations are
growing of further easing by central banks around the world,
making it difficult to pick the currency winners.
China's yuan, one source of global financial nerves in
January, inched lower after data showed producer prices sank 5.3
percent last month. It remained above the level reached against
the dollar when the Lunar New Year holiday began two weeks ago.
"For currencies like the Aussie, at least some stabilisation
of oil prices is a positive, but this is only a relatively
short-term effect," said Ulrich Leuchtmann, head of foreign
exchange strategy with Commerzbank in Frankfurt.
"I'm sceptical about global central banks' ability to raise
inflation, and that suggests they will continue to surprise on
the expansionary side. A new round of policy easing is likely."
Expectations that the Reserve Bank of Australia would be
pushed to cut rates drove the Aussie 0.7 percent lower in early
trade in Europe. It was down 0.3 percent at $0.7156 by
1250 GMT.
Sterling was buoyed by European Commission President
Jean-Claude Juncker said he was "quite confident" that European
leaders would reach a deal with Britain.
Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe also described
market moves signalling that interest rates would only rise by
the end of the decade as unwarranted.
The key issues for markets are whether British Prime
Minister David Cameron comes away with a deal, whether he can
successfully describe it as a "win" to British eurosceptics, and
whether he swiftly sets a date for a vote.
Sterling rose around half a percent to $1.4360 and
0.8 percent to 77.20 pence per euro.