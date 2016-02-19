* Yen hits 2-1/2 year high vs euro as crude oil, stocks slip
again
* Aussie slips as RBA official reportedly says currency too
high
* Sterling on a knife edge over EU deal talks
(Updates prices, adds details and quotes)
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Feb 19 Commodities-linked major
currencies like the Australian and New Zealand dollars fell and
the yen rose on Friday after a downbeat session for oil prices
and Asian stock markets underlined nerves over global growth and
finances.
Sterling also followed that mood, trading a touch lower as
some EU leaders dug in their heels in summit talks over a new
deal for Britain that the government needs to fight against a
"Brexit" vote to leave the bloc.
The yen, the chief beneficiary on currency markets of the
worst start to a year for stocks since 2009, hit a 2-1/2 year
high against the euro in Asian time before consolidating. The
dollar also dipped back below 113.00 yen, leaving the Japanese
currency 0.3 percent stronger on the day at 112.91.
The Aussie dollar fell 0.6 percent to $0.7114, hurt by
suggestions by central bank board member John Edwards in the
Wall Street Journal that the currency was too strong. The New
Zealand dollar was also down half a percent to $0.6615.
"The oil chart failed a bit yesterday so we have had a
wobble and the yen is the wobble currency of choice," said
Richard Benson, head of portfolio management at currency fund
Millennium in London.
"I think we're really hinging on risk markets, whether we
can have a short squeeze into the end of the month. I'm quite
constructive on risk into the G20 next week."
The big issue going into the weekend is sterling and how it
reacts to a series of potential triggers on Prime Minister David
Cameron's efforts to find a strong new deal on Europe that can
keep other major players in his Conservative party on side.
Benson said there was the risk that a sell-off on sterling
might drag the euro with it against the dollar. Signs overnight
were that EU leaders were digging in their heels on some of
Cameron's demands and sterling traded down 0.1 percent at
$1.4322 in early trade in Europe. It was down 0.2 percent
against the euro at 77.61 pence.
"It does seem to be on a knife edge and several people I've
talked to this morning are ready to dump sterling if anything
goes wrong," said a trader with one London bank.
The euro was a touch higher at $1.1127 after slipping
to a two-week low of $1.1071 overnight. Traders said a
break below those levels in European trade could send the single
currency back towards $1.0950.
Minutes of the European Central Bank's January meeting on
Thursday have the market again looking for more weakness in the
euro against the dollar ahead of a March meeting now widely
expected to deliver further policy easing.
(Editing by Jon Boyle)