* Gains in European shares help steady currency markets
* Falling inflation expectations limit euro's gains
* Pound edges up after "Brexit" sell-off
* Dollar/yen up from Wednesday's trough
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Feb 25 Gains in European stocks helped
sterling and the dollar climb against safe-haven currencies like
the yen on Thursday, with traders looking to Federal Reserve
speakers later in the day for fresh direction on the U.S. rates
outlook.
With doubts still growing over whether the Fed can raise
rates in March, or indeed at all this year, the dollar was
struggling to make much headway with the euro up 0.2 percent at
$1.1035.
The Federal Reserve's Dennis Lockhart and John Williams are
due to speak, with investors also focused on the G20 meeting of
finance ministers and central bankers which starts on Friday.
Pressure is on the leaders to get the global economy back on
track and calm markets after one of the rockiest starts to a
year on record.
A 6 percent fall in Shanghai's stock market did not spill
over to Europe, where shares rebounded. That
saw demand for the traditional security of the yen and
Swiss franc wane.
"We haven't seen contagion from the weakness in China and
that is supporting risk sentiment. The yen has weakened since
yesterday evening," said Thu Lan Nguyen, a strategist with
Commerzbank in Frankfurt.
"But I wouldn't sound the all-clear just yet. We see a
persistent weakness in Chinese equity markets, and oil markets
are still a risk."
Oil was down, but both Brent and U.S. crude were holding
well above $30 a barrel and have looked somewhat steadier over
the past week.
Sterling licked its wounds near a seven-year low against the
dollar after three tumultuous days since Prime Minister David
Cameron called a referendum on Britain's EU membership for June
23.
The pound was up 0.3 percent at $1.3975 but remains
around 3 percent lower this week against the dollar, with a test
of its 2009 low of $1.35 within sight.
"A slowdown in the pace of sterling's decline against the
dollar doesn't yet signal a correction," Societe Generale
strategist Kit Juckes said, recommending the yen, the dollar and
the Norwegian crown against the pound.
The euro has also underperformed this week, on fears a
British EU exit could mean more uncertainty for Europe. There
was some attention on Thursday on a fall in inflation
expectations, which bodes ill for the ECB's battle to refloat
the economy.
The euro zone central bank's favoured measure of longer-term
market inflation expectations fell to a record low
below 1.4 percent on Thursday. It has fallen about 30 basis
points this year due largely to lower oil prices.
People have started to price in the risk that the ECB will
do more than previously assumed, but so far impact on the euro
has been rather muted.
None