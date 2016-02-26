* Shanghai G20 finance ministers, central bankers meeting
begins
* Yen erases losses, but dollar retains slight gain for week
* Euro off this week's lows vs USD, but poised for weekly
loss
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Feb 26 The dollar edged down in broadly
calm currency markets on Friday, with investors focusing on a
two-day Group of 20 (G20) summit of finance ministers and
central bankers in Shanghai.
Sterling edged up a little on Friday but was on track for
its heaviest weekly loss against the dollar in almost
six years as investors worry that Britons will vote to leave the
European Union in a June 23 referendum.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a
basket of six rival currencies, edged down 0.1 percent to 97.368
but was up about 0.8 percent for the week.
With recent market turbulence front and centre of
discussions in Shanghai, the G20 is under pressure to agree a
coordinated stimulus programme that could stop a global slowdown
from turning into something worse.
But meetings of the world's 20 leading economies have a long
history of disappointing and analysts see little reason why this
one should end differently. Most are sceptical about the chances
of any meaningful agreement and say currency volatility, but
without any clear trend, is likely to persist.
"We'll get supportive statements on the growth outlook
remaining decent and ... we'll hear that policy options are
still available if growth were to take a much more significant
dip downwards," said Alvin Tan, currency strategist at Societe
Generale in London.
"But despite the likely positive rhetoric, it's going to be
rhetoric. We just don't see any substantive coordinated measures
coming out of the G20."
The dollar slipped about 0.1 percent to 112.90 yen
after earlier rising as high as 113.22, more than two yen above
this week's trough of 111.04 yen. It was up about 0.3 percent
for the week.
China is a main focus of the G20 meeting, in light of recent
global concerns about its waning growth momentum, yuan currency
policies and overall market stability.
Chinese policymakers told global financial leaders on Friday
that it remains on a sound footing, while also seeking to manage
expectations around the pace of economic reforms in the country.
"Overall, a constructive message from the G20 could support
an already ongoing recovery in risk sentiment, but ultimately
the ability of global growth data to improve will be more
important," analysts at BNP Paribas wrote in a note to clients.
