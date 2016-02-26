* Shanghai G20 finance ministers, central bankers meeting begins

* Yen erases losses, but dollar retains slight gain for week

* Euro off this week's lows vs USD, but poised for weekly loss

By Jemima Kelly

LONDON, Feb 26 The dollar edged down in broadly calm currency markets on Friday, with investors focusing on a two-day Group of 20 (G20) summit of finance ministers and central bankers in Shanghai.

Sterling edged up a little on Friday but was on track for its heaviest weekly loss against the dollar in almost six years as investors worry that Britons will vote to leave the European Union in a June 23 referendum.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six rival currencies, edged down 0.1 percent to 97.368 but was up about 0.8 percent for the week.

With recent market turbulence front and centre of discussions in Shanghai, the G20 is under pressure to agree a coordinated stimulus programme that could stop a global slowdown from turning into something worse.

But meetings of the world's 20 leading economies have a long history of disappointing and analysts see little reason why this one should end differently. Most are sceptical about the chances of any meaningful agreement and say currency volatility, but without any clear trend, is likely to persist.

"We'll get supportive statements on the growth outlook remaining decent and ... we'll hear that policy options are still available if growth were to take a much more significant dip downwards," said Alvin Tan, currency strategist at Societe Generale in London.

"But despite the likely positive rhetoric, it's going to be rhetoric. We just don't see any substantive coordinated measures coming out of the G20."

The dollar slipped about 0.1 percent to 112.90 yen after earlier rising as high as 113.22, more than two yen above this week's trough of 111.04 yen. It was up about 0.3 percent for the week.

China is a main focus of the G20 meeting, in light of recent global concerns about its waning growth momentum, yuan currency policies and overall market stability.

Chinese policymakers told global financial leaders on Friday that it remains on a sound footing, while also seeking to manage expectations around the pace of economic reforms in the country.

"Overall, a constructive message from the G20 could support an already ongoing recovery in risk sentiment, but ultimately the ability of global growth data to improve will be more important," analysts at BNP Paribas wrote in a note to clients. (Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite in Tokyo and Ian Chua in Sydney; Editing by Catherine Evans)