* Dollar extends drop vs yen, touches 2-week low
* ECB meeting in focus
* Uncertainty over Fed hikes drives dollar weakness
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, June 2 The dollar hit a two-week low
against the safe-haven yen on Thursday, weighed down by
uncertainty over whether the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise
interest rates in June or July.
While the greenback was down against most major currencies,
it was flat against the euro ahead of a European Central Bank
news conference at 1230 GMT. Investors expect the ECB to raise
growth and inflation forecasts, which some strategists said
could lift the euro from its current $1.11925.
The euro was unchanged after the ECB kept interest rates
unchanged, as expected, with the deposit rate remaining at its
historic low of -0.4 percent.
Strategists said comments from Bank of Japan board member
Takehiro Sato, who said earlier on Thursday he was opposed to
deepening negative interest rates, had lifted the yen, which was
already trading strongly on the back of subdued risk sentiment
across markets.
"Both the ECB and the BOJ (Bank of Japan) have learnt that
when you try to stimulate inflation with a weaker currency, it's
a bit like giving a kid some sugar - it gives you a short period
in which inflation heads higher, but it doesn't really help
resolve the underlying issues," said London-based BNP Paribas
currency strategist Michael Sneyd.
The dollar was down half a percent by 1155 GMT at 108.99 yen
, having earlier touched 108.825 yen, its lowest for two
weeks. That was around 2.5 percent down from a one-month high of
111.455 yen set on Monday.
In London, BNY Mellon currency strategist Neil Mellor said
Sato's comments might have lifted the yen a little, but its
strength had more to do with doubts over whether Japan would be
willing to intervene to weaken the currency, as well as
uncertainty over Fed interest rate rises.
"It's (Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo) Abe's worst
nightmare," said Mellor. "Despite all the efforts behind
Abenomics ... it's still an export-oriented economy, much to
Abe's chagrin. What he wants is a weaker yen to buoy exports."
The greenback had strengthened to a two-month high against a
basket of currencies at the start of the week, after Fed
Chair Janet Yellen kept alive the possibility of a rate hike at
this month's meeting.
But it has since lost about 1 percent and hit a six day low
of 95.153 on Thursday, with sceptical investors pricing in only
a 20 percent chance of a hike in June, according to CME's
FedWatch.
The dollar will await the U.S. May ADP private employment
report due at 1215 GMT for direction, with the report often seen
providing clues to the all-important non-farm payrolls data
scheduled for release on Friday.
After hitting a five-month low on Wednesday and having got
within a whisker of a 5-1/2-year trough, the Chinese yuan edged
up a touch to 6.5786 yuan per dollar in the onshore market
.
