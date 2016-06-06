* Dollar stabilises a tad after shock from weak payrolls
* Yellen due to speak later on Monday
* Sterling falls 1 percent after polls show "Leave" camp
ahead
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, June 6 The dollar rose on Monday, having
hit more than three-week lows against a basket of major
currencies after a poor employment report prompted investors to
rule out the chance of a hike in U.S. interest rates in June.
The dollar index rose 0.2 percent to 94.24, having
hit a low of 93.855 on Friday - a level last seen on May 12. It
tumbled 1.6 percent on Friday, posting its second biggest
one-day drop this year.
Friday's data showed nonfarm payrolls increased by only
38,000 jobs last month, the fewest in more than 5-1/2 years,
confounding forecasts for a rise of 164,000 jobs.
Investors have almost priced out the chance of a rate
increase at the Fed Reserve's June 14-15 policy review, and
reduced the likelihood of a July rate hike to around 30 percent
from around 60 percent.
With worries about a British exit from the European Union,
or Brexit, also gathering, investors are increasingly uncertain
whether the Fed will raise rates in the near term.
Many traders suspect Federal Chair Janet Yellen, who is due
to speak on economic outlook and monetary policy to the World
Affairs Council of Philadelphia at 1630 GMT, might craft her
message to keep expectations for a July hike alive.
"Rate hike expectations for June have disappeared. And while
the focus has shifted to July, we expect the dollar to be rather
subdued this week, with not much of economic data out of the
U.S.," said Yujiro Goto, currency strategist at Nomura.
"Dollar/yen should trade in a 105-110 yen range while the
euro will be in a $1.10-$1.15 range."
Against the yen, the dollar slid to a one-month low of
106.35 on Friday, before bouncing back to trade 0.6
percent higher at 107.17 yen on Monday, thanks to
bargain-hunting after its big fall late last week.
With the yen near an 18-month peak of 105.55 hit in early
May, some traders were also wary of threats of intervention from
Japanese authorities. Japan's vice finance minister for
international affairs, Masatsugu Asakawa, stuck to his usual
comments on Monday that he was closely watching movements in
currency markets.
The euro fell 0.2 percent against the dollar, having climbed
to its highest in three weeks at $1.1375 on Friday.
Worries about Brexit were dragging the common currency lower
against the dollar, traders said.
"With the UK referendum looming, it's arguable that
considerable risk capital is sidelined for now and keeps
euro/dollar within the range," said John Hardy, head of currency
strategy at Saxo Bank.
Meanwhile, sterling fell more than 1 percent to a three-week
low after a slew of polls pointed to the "Leave" camp leading
ahead of the June 23 vote on whether Britain stays in the
European Union or not.
The pound was 0.9 percent lower at $1.4375 after
having fallen to as low as $1.4352 in Asian trade, its lowest
since May 16.
(Editing by Gareth Jones)