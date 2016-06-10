(Recasts, updates prices, inserts new quote)
* Risk-off mood boosts yen, Swiss franc as Brexit vote nears
* Currencies seen rangebound ahead of Fed and BOJ next week
* New Zealand dollar posts 2 percent weekly gain
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, June 10 Worries that Britain could vote
to leave the European Union in two weeks' time spread across the
currency market on Friday, with the safe-haven yen hitting an
eight-week high as investors ditched riskier assets for safety.
As a risk-off mood across markets drove down emerging-market
currencies and sent yields on Japanese and German 10-year bonds
to record lows, the safe-haven Swiss franc gained 0.3 percent to
trade at 1.0878 francs per euro, its strongest since
April 14.
The yen also strengthened, up 0.4 percent on the day at
106.68 against the dollar, not far from a 1-1/2-year high
of 105.55 yen touched last month.
"People are getting a bit nervous about risk at the moment,"
said HSBC's global head of FX research David Bloom, in London.
"We've seen bond yields go lower, we've seen equities and
emerging markets come off a bit, and some of the high beta
trades are coming off, so you expect currencies like the Swissie
to perform well."
The biggest mover on the day among developed-world
currencies was the Swedish crown, which weakened by 0.6 percent
to a 2-1/2-week low of 9.2535 crowns per euro,
having also fallen for the two previous days.
"The moves in the last few days have mainly been locals
selling the Swedish crown," said a currency trader at a
Scandinavian bank. "The euro was lower against both the Swedish
and Norwegian crowns earlier in the week and everyone was
expecting that to go further, so the market has been caught the
wrong way round and stops have probably gone."
The dollar index was flat on the day but on track for a
modest weekly gain of 0.3 percent, having last week shed
2 percent as a much worse than expected U.S. jobs report poured
cold water on the view that the U.S. Federal Reserve could raise
interest rates in June or July.
The Fed will kick off its two-day policy meeting next
Tuesday, while the Bank of Japan will start a two-day policy
meeting on Wednesday.
Bank of New York Mellon currency strategist Neil Mellor said
Brexit uncertainty could limit central bank action, and
therefore market action, until Britain's June 23 referendum on
EU membership had passed.
"We've got a market that is about to batten down the hatches
- we're heading into a period of a lot of uncertainty," Mellor
said. "A lot of central banks are putting off decisions because
of the referendum, and I think next week could therefore be a
bit of a wash-out."
(Editing by Tom Heneghan)