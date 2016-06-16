(Recasts, adds new quote)
LONDON, June 16 The yen surged by more than 2
percent against the dollar on Thursday to hit a 22-month high,
after the Bank of Japan held off from expanding its monetary
stimulus programme and the U.S. Federal Reserve struck a
cautious tone.
The safe-haven yen, which also hit multi-year highs against
the euro and sterling, has climbed 7 percent
against the dollar since the start of June as worries
that Britain could vote to leave the European Union in a
referendum next week have prompted a flight to safety.
Because of that rise, as well as anaemic inflation in Japan,
some investors had expected the BOJ to offer some further easing
measures. Its failure to do so sent the dollar to as low as
103.555 yen, down around 2.3 percent on the day.
The greenback had already been weakened late on Wednesday by
a statement and news conference from the U.S. Federal Reserve,
which lowered its economic growth forecasts, cementing
expectations that it will not tighten policy next month. The Fed
did, nevertheless, signal that it was still planning to raise
interest rates twice this year.
"If the Fed and BOJ had done opposite things - if the Fed
had been a bit more hawkish, and if the BOJ was a bit more
dovish ... that would have pushed dollar/yen higher. But neither
of those things happened," said UBS's director of currency
strategy, Constantin Bolz, in Zurich.
By 1140 GMT the greenback had edged back up to 104.40 yen,
after BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said at a news conference
that the central bank "won't hesitate in taking additional
easing steps if needed" to reach its 2 percent inflation target.
But that still left the yen up 1.6 percent on the day.
UBS's Bolz said a slightly less risk-averse mood had taken
hold across markets than earlier in the day, which had also
weakened the yen a touch.
In London, Societe Generale currency strategist Alvin Tan
said the yen's surge was more down to the Fed's dovish stance
than the BOJ's refraining from further easing, which had been
expected.
Tan added that the yen's rise had been exacerbated by the
triggering of a large number of stops around 105.60 yen, which
he said was a key technical level.
The Swiss National Bank, which, like the BOJ, faces unwanted
safe-haven demand for its currency, kept interest rates
unchanged, as expected. But SNB Governor Thomas Jordan said the
central bank would be closely watching Britain's EU vote next
week, and would "take measures if required".
The Swiss franc gained a touch after those comments to trade
flat on the day at 1.08215 francs per euro. But that
still left it close to a six-month high of 1.0791 hit earlier in
the week.
