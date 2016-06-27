* GBP/USD down 3.5 percent, investors price in BoE rate cut
* Euro drops along with the bearish pound
* Safe-haven yen and Swiss franc buoyant
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, June 27 Sterling fell to a 31-year low
against the dollar on Monday as a sell-off stemming from
Britain's decision to quit the European Union gathered pace,
with the euro also pressured as Brexit clouded the future of the
rest of the bloc.
Safe-haven currencies like the yen and the Swiss franc
extended gains, much to the discomfort of the Japanese and Swiss
central banks.
Sterling fell past $1.32 to $1.3192, its lowest
since mid-1985, taking losses to 11.8 percent since last
Thursday's vote. The currency failed to get much of a lift from
British finance minister George Osborne's assurances to markets
that the economy was in good shape and that the government and
Bank of England had further actions available to them if needed.
The pound saw its worst day in modern history on Friday, as
investors betting on Britain remaining in the EU were reversed
en masse. On Monday, a slide in banking shares along with a lack
of clarity on who runs the British government, a likely fresh
move for Scottish secession and the response of the EU and its
ability to contain calls by anti-EU parties across the continent
all combined to make matters worse for sterling.
Given all the uncertainty, investors are pricing in a rate
cut this year with some analysts expecting the Bank of England
to consider quantitative easing to cushion the economy. Gilt
yields hit record lows, with the 10-year benchmark dropping
below 1 percent.
"While we deem sterling as undervalued at these levels, the
mixture of political uncertainty, flagging growth and concerns
about the current account deficit should keep a lid on sterling
during the weeks and months ahead and prevent any meaningful or
long lasting recovery," said Petr Krpata, currency strategist at
ING.
Many economists have cut growth forecast for the UK. Goldman
saw Britain entering a mild recession within a year due to a
deterioration in its terms of trade, scaled-back investment and
tighter financial conditions because of exchange rate
fluctuations, and weakness in risk assets.
SAFETY IN YEN
The safe-haven yen and the Swiss franc rose. The
Swiss National Bank had intervened on Friday while investors are
likely to test the Bank of Japan's resolve in coming weeks.
The greenback was 0.6 percent weaker at 101.56 yen
after shedding 1.8 percent last week. The dollar hit 99 yen on
Friday, its lowest since November 2013.
"The yen is a safe haven as long as risk sentiment is weak,
but the market is also very wary of official intervention and
with good cause," said John Hardy, head of currency strategy at
Saxo Bank.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday he has
instructed Finance Minister Taro Aso to watch currency markets
"ever more closely" and take steps if necessary, four days after
Britain's historic vote.
The euro was down 0.8 percent at $1.1016, having hit
a three-month low of $1.0912. It was 1.4 percent lower against
the yen and nearly 0.5 percent lower against the Swiss franc.
