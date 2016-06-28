* Pound recovers from 31-year low as risk aversion eases
* Ratings agencies downgrade Britain
* EU summit in focus, Draghi calls for global policy
alignment
LONDON, June 28 Higher-yielding, riskier
currencies such as the Australian dollar rose along with
sterling on Tuesday as investors took a breather from a brutal
selloff sparked by Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
Safe-haven currencies such as the yen and the Swiss
franc, which had gained sharply since last Thursday's
vote, were weaker, although risk sentiment was fragile.
Ratings agencies Standard & Poor's and Fitch have downgraded
the UK, adding to the currency's dour outlook.
Investors' focus was on the first EU summit since the vote,
which British Prime Minister David Cameron will attend. But he
will be excluded from the second day of talks as the other 27
leaders discuss the fallout from Brexit.
Analysts said the tone from the summit would give an idea of
how difficult Britain's negotiations will be once Article 50 of
the EU's Lisbon treaty, which governs the procedure for a
country to leave, is triggered. So far Britain has been in no
hurry to do so, lending some support to the pound.
"Markets appear to have settled into the notion that
politicians are playing the long game now and it may be some
time before Article 50 is triggered, but this remains a fragile
truce," said Ned Rumpeltin, European head of currency strategy
at TD Securities.
"Enthusiasm towards the pound remains tepid at best."
Sterling rose 1 percent to $1.3373, climbing from a
31-year low of $1.3122 struck on Monday. The pound's two-day
slide on Friday and Monday was the biggest in the post-1973
floating exchange rate era and came as UK banks lost a third of
their value in two trading sessions.
"Markets may be heading towards consolidation after
experiencing sharp losses within the post-Brexit environment,"
Morgan Stanley's head of currency strategy, Hans Redeker, said,
noting sterling had fallen to technically significant levels
against many other currencies.
"However, with the downgrade (by S&P) the short-term
negative news flow may have reached its peak."
The euro rose to $1.1093, recovering from Friday's
three-month low of $1.0912. The single currency has been under
pressure as Brexit clouds the future of the whole bloc.
The Australian dollar, seen by many as a proxy for risk
sentiment, rose 1 percent to $0.7407.
The dollar rose against the yen, trading at 102.33
yen. On Friday, it had fallen to 99 yen, its lowest since late
2013, when it became clear that Britons had opted for "Leave".
