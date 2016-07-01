* BOE governor says more stimulus probably needed
* Sterling under renewed pressure, last near $1.3200
* Aussie little moved after China data
* Tepid Japan data stokes expectation of BOJ easing this
month
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, July 1 The yen climbed sharply against
the dollar, euro and sterling on Friday, as political
uncertainty and a Reuters report that the European Central Bank
was not considering loosening its rules on monetary easing
boosted demand for safe havens.
The euro recovered against the dollar after sources
told Reuters that the ECB is not currently discussing buying
government debt out of proportion to euro zone countries'
shareholding in the bank, and the hurdle for abandoning this
capital key is high.
The euro had fallen sharply on Thursday, along with European
bond yields, and had continued its fall on Friday, on a
Bloomberg report that the ECB had been considering giving up the
capital key due to a shortage of German paper, which investors
see as safe and have piled into in the aftermath of Britain's
vote to leave the European Union last week.
But after Reuters reported on Friday that several other
changes would be first considered before any such move, the euro
inched up to trade flat on the day at $1.1110. In choppy trade
for European stock markets, the yen hit day's highs of 102.435
versus the dollar, up 0.8 percent.
After hitting a 2-1/2-year high in the wake of the vote for
Brexit, the safe-haven yen had eased off this week, falling for
three successive days against the dollar and euro as sterling
made a recovery from a 31-year low.
But with political uncertainty in Britain remaining high,
and after the head of the Bank of England said that more
stimulus would probably be needed over the summer to prop up the
economy, sterling fell back towards its lows against the dollar,
and fell more than 1 percent against the yen on Friday
.
"We will have much more global repercussions to all of this
... and given the risk that global growth will slow, I don't
think investors are going to move out of the yen in great
numbers," said Rabobank currency strategist Jane Foley, from
London.
Foley also suggested that the Australian and New Zealand
dollar might be acting as "geographical safe
havens" as their economies were strong enough and they were far
enough removed from Europe that they were seen as somewhat
insulated from its current problems.
Against the yen, sterling skidded to 136.11, but
held off a 3-1/2 year low of 133.65 set last Friday.
Against the euro, the pound's falls have not been so steep,
although it hit its weakest since March 2014 against the single
currency on Thursday.
"It's been said that the euro zone is vulnerable to Brexit
after the UK but the euro hasn't fallen much perhaps because the
impact is not just clear yet," said Makoto Noji, senior
strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities in Tokyo.
"But when you consider, the euro zone will have to take the
brunt of rise in sterling so the economy will likely suffer. The
market will probably start to price that in when things become
clearer."
For Reuters new Live Markets blog on European and UK stock
markets see
(Additional reporting by Ian Chua in Sydney and Hideyuki Sano
in Singapore; Editing by Andrew Heavens)