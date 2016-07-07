* S&P cuts outlook on Australia's rating to negative from
stable
* Japanese currency firms, but still shy of post-Brexit
highs
* Sterling stabilises after this week's slide to 31-year
lows
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, July 7 The safe-haven yen extended gains
on Thursday, boosted by uncertainty stemming from Britain's vote
to leave the European Union, while the growth-linked Australian
dollar eased after Standard and Poor's cut the outlook on the
country's rating.
The dollar shed 0.5 percent to 100.85 yen, eyeing its
June 24 nadir of 99 yen hit after the UK vote. The euro fell 0.7
percent to 111.78 yen, moving within distance of a 3
1/2-year low of 109.30 logged soon after the results of the
Brexit referendum were apparent on June 24.
"Markets are very nervous and there are concerns about the
European banking sector. The yen is still the preferred currency
during such times and we could see dollar drop towards the 100
yen mark," said Niels Christensen, FX strategist at Nordea.
He added traders would be cautious about pushing the yen
much higher given the risk of intervention by the Bank of Japan.
Sharp yen gains are usually followed by verbal warnings from
Japanese financial officials, one of whom said on Wednesday that
the finance ministry was closely watching the currency market to
see if any speculative factors were behind market moves.
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday that
the central bank is ready to expand monetary stimulus further if
needed to achieve its 2 percent inflation target, but he made no
mention of the Brexit vote that has spread turmoil in financial
markets.
"There's a lot of nervousness. Post-Brexit issues are
starting to sink in," said Jeff Kravetz, senior investment
strategist at the Private Client Reserve at U.S. Bank in
Scottsdale, Arizona. "The yen has been a big story. It keeps
strengthening as a safe-haven currency," he said.
AUSSIE DIPS
The Aussie fell as low as $0.7467, after S&P
downgraded the outlook on Australia's AAA credit rating to
negative from stable. But the currency pared losses to last buy
$0.7507, down 0.2 percent on the day.
The ratings agency had warned that deadlock on government
policy after Saturday's inconclusive elections could endanger
Australia's rating over the long run.
Meanwhile, the British pound was up 0.1 percent at $1.2947,
having skidded to $1.2798 on Wednesday to log a fresh
31-year low. Traders said gains are likely to be temporary with
May industrial production data later on Thursday set to confirm
that the UK economy was slowing even before the referendum.
Traders expect BoE policy easing and potentially lower
foreign inflows to undermine the pound in the near term.
(additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Ralph
Boulton)