By Anirban Nag

LONDON, July 7 The safe-haven yen extended gains on Thursday, boosted by uncertainty stemming from Britain's vote to leave the European Union, while the growth-linked Australian dollar eased after Standard and Poor's cut the outlook on the country's rating.

The dollar shed 0.5 percent to 100.85 yen, eyeing its June 24 nadir of 99 yen hit after the UK vote. The euro fell 0.7 percent to 111.78 yen, moving within distance of a 3 1/2-year low of 109.30 logged soon after the results of the Brexit referendum were apparent on June 24.

"Markets are very nervous and there are concerns about the European banking sector. The yen is still the preferred currency during such times and we could see dollar drop towards the 100 yen mark," said Niels Christensen, FX strategist at Nordea.

He added traders would be cautious about pushing the yen much higher given the risk of intervention by the Bank of Japan.

Sharp yen gains are usually followed by verbal warnings from Japanese financial officials, one of whom said on Wednesday that the finance ministry was closely watching the currency market to see if any speculative factors were behind market moves.

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday that the central bank is ready to expand monetary stimulus further if needed to achieve its 2 percent inflation target, but he made no mention of the Brexit vote that has spread turmoil in financial markets.

"There's a lot of nervousness. Post-Brexit issues are starting to sink in," said Jeff Kravetz, senior investment strategist at the Private Client Reserve at U.S. Bank in Scottsdale, Arizona. "The yen has been a big story. It keeps strengthening as a safe-haven currency," he said.

AUSSIE DIPS

The Aussie fell as low as $0.7467, after S&P downgraded the outlook on Australia's AAA credit rating to negative from stable. But the currency pared losses to last buy $0.7507, down 0.2 percent on the day.

The ratings agency had warned that deadlock on government policy after Saturday's inconclusive elections could endanger Australia's rating over the long run.

Meanwhile, the British pound was up 0.1 percent at $1.2947, having skidded to $1.2798 on Wednesday to log a fresh 31-year low. Traders said gains are likely to be temporary with May industrial production data later on Thursday set to confirm that the UK economy was slowing even before the referendum.

Traders expect BoE policy easing and potentially lower foreign inflows to undermine the pound in the near term. (additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Ralph Boulton)