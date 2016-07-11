* Safe-haven yen on defensive as Nikkei rallies more than 4
pct
* Landslide win for Japan's Abe feeds stimulus hopes
* Dollar hits four-month high
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, July 11 The yen fell by well over 1
percent against the dollar on Monday as Japan's stocks jumped,
after the country's ruling coalition won a landslide victory in
upper house elections, boosting hopes for more monetary
stimulus.
The greenback had already been given a lift by a bumper U.S.
jobs report on Friday, which saw investors price back in the
chance of an increase in interest rates by the Federal Reserve
before the end of the year.
The dollar extended those gains on Monday, gaining almost
half a percent hit a four-month high against a basket of
currencies of 96.728.
Japan's Nikkei stock average closed up 4 percent after Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe's victory. He is expected to bolster his
grip over the conservative party, which he led back to power in
2012 promising to revive the economy with hyper-easy monetary
policy, fiscal spending and reforms - a programme known as
"Abenonics".
"He won (the election) in a landslide and immediately
announced that he would add further fiscal stimulus - that is,
to continue Abenomics and try to succeed in his aim of bringing
the Japanese economy back to life, as well as increasing
inflation," said Commerzbank currency strategist Thulan Nguyen,
in Frankfurt. "That is causing the yen slide at the moment."
Nguyen said that adding further fiscal stimulus would
necessitate an expansion of monetary stimulus in order to keep
bond yields down and shore up inflation.
The dollar rose 1.4 percent on the day to 102.01 yen,
its strongest in six days.
U.S. job creation in June was much stronger than expected,
increasing by 287,000 and easing fears that the labour market
may be faltering. Though the core view is still that interset
rates will stay where they are, a 24 percent chance of a hike by
December is now being priced in, according to CME
FedWatch.
"The data was likely strong enough to reduce concerns that
weak job creation in April and May was signalling the beginning
of a much more severe contraction or even recession in the
United States, which in turn has seen equities and
risk-sensitive currencies end the week with strong gains," wrote
BNP Paribas strategists in a note to clients.
The euro edged down on to $1.1026, staying within the
$1.10-$1.12 range in which it has mainly traded since the day
after the news broke that Britain had voted to leave the
European Union.
For Reuters new Live Markets blog on European and UK stock
