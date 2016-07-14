(Adds more comment, Japanese denial)
* Yen sinks on helicopter money speculation
* BoE expected to cut rates to blunt Brexit impact
* Kiwi also hit by speculation of early rate cut
LONDON, July 14 The yen sank across the board on
Thursday as the upbeat mood on global stock markets stretched
into a sixth day and media reports stoked speculation the Bank
of Japan could take steps to fund government spending directly.
Sterling made solid gains against the yen, the dollar and
the euro ahead of a Bank of England meeting widely expected to
cut interest rates to help offset the blow to the economy from
last month's vote to leave the European Union.
The New Zealand dollar also fell after central
bankers there said they would issue an economic update before
next month's policy meeting - an unusual step read by some as a
sign the Reserve Bank was preparing to cut rates.
But it was the yen's moves that grabbed the most attention,
sliding past 105 per dollar, with dealers citing a Bloomberg
report saying ex-Federal Reserve chief Ben Bernanke had raised
the prospect of the BoJ issuing "perpetual bonds".
"We had this big move up at 7.30 this morning on the story
about Bernanke floating this idea. It pushed the dollar through
105 yen and caught some stops along the way," said Alvin Tan, a
strategist with Societe Generale in London.
"We've heard a lot of talk about fiscal policy out of Japan.
Something will happen on that front. The big question is whether
there will be further monetary easing and coordination of the
two. That does seem possible."
The dollar gained 1.1 percent to 105.62 yen, hitting
its highest level since late June.
If the government issued perpetual bonds directly to the
BOJ, it could amount to the Bank funding government spending
directly by printing new yen, for the first time shooting
"helicopter money" directly at businesses and consumers.
Another of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's advisers poured cold
water on the idea in an interview with Reuters published after
the Bloomberg story and government sources later outright denied
perpetual bonds were being considered.
But with Abenomics widely considered to have failed so far,
traders are wondering if the government and BOJ will come up
with more radical monetary and fiscal stimulus measures soon.
That plays in to a broader world environment where central
banks are again thinking more about stimulus than hopes the
economy will prove strong enough to finally begin to put an end
to the era of ultra-low interest rates and money-printing.
"It's the ideas here that are powerful," said Richard
Benson, co-head of portfolio investment at currency fund
Millennium Global. "Remember it took six months the first time
for the details of Abenomics to come out, and in that time the
dollar moved from 80 to 100 yen. So this may just be getting
started."
Speculation is rife that the Bank of England could also head
for a new round of quantitative easing within months. That
should add up to a weaker pound, although SocGen's Tan argued
that the prospect of longer-term support for growth was offering
sterling some support.
New Prime Minister Theresa May also replaced austerity
Chancellor George Osborne in the first moves in her cabinet
reshuffle on Wednesday and gave hints that the government may be
less keen on cutting public spending further.
Sterling was up 0.7 percent at $1.3235, though it was
still well short of 1-week highs hit during the day on
Wednesday.
The BoE is expected to announce a cut to its benchmark
interest rate to a record low of 0.25 percent from 0.5 percent
when its makes its monthly policy statement at 1100 GMT.
"If they don't move we should see $1.35 and everyone will
think that is an invitation to sell the pound," said
Millennium's Benson. "If they do, then its $1.30 and probably
some more stability from there before we get the next round."
