* Dollar sets 3-week high above 106 yen
* China's Q2 GDP, June data suggests economy stabilising
* Yen sags as the Chinese data bolsters risk sentiment
(Releads, adds comments)
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, July 15 The yen hit a three-week low
against the dollar on Friday and was set for its biggest weekly
fall in 17 years after data pointed to stabilisation in the
Chinese economy, bolstering global risk sentiment.
The dollar rose to 106.32 yen, its strongest level
since June 24 in Asian trade, before giving up some of its gains
in Europe to trade at 105.80. European shares fell in early
deals hurt by an attack in the French city of Nice that killed
more than 80 people.
For the week though, the dollar has rallied 5.2 percent
against the yen, putting it on track for its best weekly
performance against the yen since February 1999, as expectations
of a huge stimulus from Japan weighed on the yen.
Such speculation has come to the fore after former Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke visited the Bank of Japan earlier
this week, fuelling talk BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda might
provide "helicopter money", which would involve the central bank
directly financing government spending.
Government and central bank officials directly involved in
policymaking, however, have said there is no chance Japan will
resort to "helicopter money".
The euro gained 0.6 percent to 117.80 yen, while
even the battered British pound rose 0.6 percent to 141.42 yen
.
"The Chinese data is helping risk sentiment. Overall, we
have had some good headlines this week, like more political
stability in the UK, expectations of more Japanese stimulus and
all these are contributing to investors selling the yen," said
Yujiro Goto, currency strategist at Normura.
Latest data from China showed growth, industrial output and
retail sales all beat forecasts, indicating there was some
resilience in the economy. That is expected to underpin the
recent buoyancy of world markets while investors await a better
reading from the post-Brexit referendum period in the coming
weeks.
"There had been some concerns about the (Chinese) economy
but the latest numbers show that it's doing alright," said
Masashi Murata, currency strategist for Brown Brothers Harriman
in Tokyo.
The yen is regarded as a safe haven currency partly because
of Japan's net creditor status. As a result, the yen tends to
rise in times of market stress, but often comes under pressure
when investor risk appetite improves.
Sterling gained 1 percent to $1.3481, its highest
in two weeks, staying firm after the Bank of England (BoE) kept
interest rates on hold on Thursday, wrong-footing many investors
who had expected a rate cut following Britain's shock vote on
June 23 to leave the European Union.
(Additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by)