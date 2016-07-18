* Yen slips broadly as Turkey quells attempted military coup
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, July 18 The dollar rose against the
yen on Monday, approaching a three-week high, as investors
unwound a surge of safe-haven trades made on the back of an
attempted military coup in Turkey.
Turkey purged its police on Monday after rounding up
thousands of soldiers in the wake of the unsuccessful coup over
the weekend, with the government saying it was in control of the
country and economy.
That eased concerns about the prospect of another major
round of turmoil to add to Europe's economic and political
problems, drawing investors back into higher-risk currencies and
out of the traditional security of the yen.
Turkey's currency, the lira, also reversed earlier selling
and rose by as much as 3 percent against the dollar, moving from
three-month lows touched after news of the coup attempt broke on
Friday.
The lira was last up 1.5 percent against the
dollar to 2.9736 lira.
"I think the big theme today is one of relief," said Douglas
Borthwick, managing director at Chapdelaine Foreign Exchange in
New York.
Borthwick also pointed to improved market sentiment
regarding the political situation in the United Kingdom since
Theresa May became prime minister last week.
The British pound rose 0.5 percent against the dollar to
$1.3255. Sterling rose nearly 2 percent last week for its best
week versus the greenback since early March.
"As you're seeing these two fronts ... both showing signs of
resilience and also positive signs that the worst may be over
then you're going to see these relief trades going through the
market," he said.
The relief rally and the reversal of pre-Brexit trades
boosted both the dollar and pound against the yen.
The pound has gained 8 percent against the yen in the past 8
days, while the dollar is up nearly 5 percent
from its lows.
On Monday, the dollar was up 0.7 percent against the yen,
rising to 105.56 yen. It rose as high as 105.96 in Asian
trading.
The yen also has been under pressure since reports that
discussion had begun about the possibility of the Bank of Japan
directly funding a rise in government spending known as
"helicopter money."
The euro rose 0.3 percent against the dollar to
$1.1067.
The dollar index, which tracks the dollar against six
major world currencies, was little moved at 96.537.
