* Aussie drops 1 percent on Aug rate cut expectations
* Kiwi slides as housing curbs raise rate cut chances
* Yen up, but rise capped by bets on BOJ easing
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, July 19 The Australian dollar fell 1
percent to a 11-day low on Tuesday while the New Zealand dollar
hit a three-week trough, as investors ramped up bets that both
central banks could ease monetary policy as early as next month.
The Australian dollar fell after minutes from the latest
central bank meeting left the door open for a move in August
while New Zealand's currency was dented after the Reserve Bank
stepped up efforts to impose fresh curbs on a hot housing market
- a move seen as paving the way for an interest rate cut.
The kiwi hit a three-week low of $0.7014, and was last
trading at $0.7020, down 1.3 percent on the day. With
lower risk appetite hitting higher-yielding currencies amid a
pull-back in oil prices, the Australian dollar also fell,
dipping to $0.7504.
"The RBA minutes further supported our expectations for a
rate cut on Aug 2, where the markets are currently pricing a 55
percent probability," said Hans Redeker, head of currency
strategy at Morgan Stanley.
"The rhetoric in the minutes was similar to the statement
but kept the door wide open for a cut. Currency markets will now
be focused on the second-quarter inflation data on July 27,
which if it undershoots as it did in New Zealand, would put the
Australian dollar under selling pressure."
In Britain, the focus will be on inflation data for June. It
is forecast to show a reading of 0.2 percent for the month and a
rise of 0.4 percent annually. A figure below forecasts would add
to the case for monetary easing in August and put the pound
under pressure, traders said.
Before the data, sterling was down 0.4 percent at $1.3211
, giving up some of the gains of recent days.
The dollar retreated after hitting a 3-1/2-week high of
106.33 yen, marking a gain of more than 6 percent from its July
8 low of 99.99 yen. It rallied from that low as the yen buckled
under growing expectations of more monetary easing by the Bank
of Japan, a broad recovery in risk appetite and speculation
about M&A-related yen selling.
Speculators have been betting that the Bank of Japan will
further ease policy at its July 28-29 meeting, as the government
prepares new fiscal stimulus to boost the economy.
"There seems to be some sporadic profit-taking by overseas
(non-Japanese) players," said a Singapore-based trader in
Japanese bank.
The dollar eased 0.3 percent to 105.90 yen after
hitting 106.33 yen, its highest level since June 24.
