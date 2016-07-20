* Dollar index at 4-month highs after US housing starts data
* Yen pressured ahead of next week's BOJ meeting
* ECB on deck for Thursday, likely to show dovish bias
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, July 20 The dollar hit a four-month high
against a basket of currencies and rose against the yen on
Wednesday, bolstered by strong U.S. data and growing
expectations that the Federal Reserve may raise rates before the
end of the year.
Commerce Department data showed that U.S. housing starts
surged 4.8 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual pace of 1.19
million units, underpinning a theme of strength in the U.S.
economy.
Fed funds futures rates show investors see around a 40
percent chance the Fed will raise rates by its December meeting,
according to CME Group's FedWatch tool, compared with less than
20 percent a few weeks ago.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a
basket of six major rivals, hit a high of 97.271, its
highest level since March 10.
The dollar rose 0.1 percent against the yen to 106.20 yen
, after hitting 106.53 yen on Tuesday, its highest level
since June 24 when markets were shaken by Britain's surprise
vote to exit the European Union.
"The dollar is now being supported by rising U.S. rate
expectations. The likelihood of a Fed rate hike before the end
of the year that is being priced in by the markets has almost
returned to the levels seen before the EU referendum," said Thu
Lan Nguyen, currency strategist at Commerzbank.
"Most recently the rising rate hike expectations are mainly
due to better economic and inflation developments in the US."
Speculators have also been unwinding their safe-haven bids
in the yen as the initial shocks from the Brexit vote
dissipated, and expectations rose of additional easing from the
Bank of Japan at its July 28-29 meeting.
A majority of economists polled by Reuters expect further
BOJ easing, which is likely to consist of a combination of
measures.
Japanese policymakers are unlikely to go as far as funding
government spending through direct debt monetisation, or
"helicopter money" but might pursue a mix of aggressive fiscal
and monetary expansion to battle deflation, according to
sources.
"If the BOJ doesn't take any action, the dollar/yen can fall
back to 100 again," said Kaneo Ogino, director at foreign
exchange research firm Global-info Co in Tokyo. "But now the
focus has also shifted to the possibility of a U.S. interest
hike," he said, which will likely underpin the dollar even in
the event the BOJ decides not to ease this month.
The dollar's rise saw the euro shed 0.3 percent to
trade at $1.10985, its lowest since June 27. The European
Central Bank will hold a regular policy meeting on Thursday, its
last before an eight-week summer break.
It is not expected to take any additional easing steps but
could sound a dovish tone.
(additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Keith Weir)