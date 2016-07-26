* Bank of Japan expected to take easing steps on Friday
* Japanese fiscal stimulus may be less than thought
* Sterling drops after Weale U-turn
LONDON, July 26 The yen rose more than 1 percent
against the dollar and the euro on Tuesday, as traders dialled
back expectations of how much new stimulus Japanese authorities
will inject into an ailing economy.
The Bank of Japan is expected to announce expanded asset
purchases and a rate cut further into negative territory at the
end of its policy meeting on Friday.
Meanwhile the government is compiling a spending package
that some sources have estimated could be worth up to 20
trillion yen. But a Nikkei report on Tuesday said direct fiscal
stimulus into the economy would amount to around 6 trillion yen
over the next few years.
"There is some position unwinding going on with investors
toning down expectations of how much fiscal stimulus will be
provided," said Yujiro Goto, currency strategist at Nomura.
"We are also seeing not much pressure from the Japanese
government on the BOJ to ease. All this is helping the yen."
The dollar slid 1.5 percent against the yen to 104.21
, while the euro skidded 1.3 percent to 114.77 yen
.
The yen has dropped in the past few weeks on growing
expectations that Japanese authorities would provide both fiscal
and monetary stimulus to kick-start inflation.
Some had been hoping for helicopter money, whereby the
central bank would underwrite government debt, though
policymakers have denied this is part of their plans.
Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday he
expected the BOJ to continue doing its utmost to meet its 2
percent inflation target and left it to the BOJ to decide on
specific steps.
Most economists surveyed by Reuters expect the BOJ to take
some form of easing steps at its two-day meeting that ends on
Friday.
STERLING SLAMMED
Sterling dropped nearly 2 percent against the yen
and hit a 12-day low against the euro after Bank of
England policymaker Martin Weale said he had dropped his
opposition to policy easing and now favoured immediate stimulus.
.
The pound also shed 0.5 percent against the dollar to trade
at $1.3080
"When the previously hawkish BoE MPC member Martin Weale
turns dovish, market participants better listen," said Hans
Redeker, head of currency strategy at Morgan Stanley.
Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve is expected to stand pat on
policy at its meeting that ends on Wednesday. Fed fund futures
on Monday indicated that the market sees nearly no chance of a
rate hike this week. But the chances of a December hike rose to
56 percent, up from 48 percent on Friday.
The dollar index, which tracks the currency against a basket
of six major rivals, was down 0.3 percent to 97.003, off
a high of 97.569, its loftiest peak since March.
