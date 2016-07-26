(Adds details, milestones, updates prices)
* Bank of Japan expected to take easing steps on Friday
* Japanese fiscal stimulus may be less than thought
* Sterling drops after Weale U-turn
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, July 26 The yen hit a two-week high
against the euro and rose more than 1 percent against the dollar
on Tuesday, as traders dialled back expectations of how much new
stimulus Japanese authorities will inject into an ailing
economy.
Most economists surveyed by Reuters expect the Bank of Japan
to expand its asset purchases and cut rates further into
negative territory at its two-day meeting that ends on Friday.
Meanwhile the government is compiling a spending package
that some sources have estimated could be worth up to 20
trillion yen.
Direct fiscal stimulus may be much lower, with a Nikkei
report on Tuesday citing a figure of around 6 trillion yen over
the next few years. The total size of the package could be
announced as soon as Aug. 2, Nikkei said.
Direct stimulus of 6 trillion yen would be double the amount
initially planned but would fall short of market expectations,
analysts said.
"There is some position unwinding going on with investors
toning down expectations of how much fiscal stimulus will be
provided," said Yujiro Goto, currency strategist at Nomura.
"We are also seeing not much pressure from the Japanese
government on the BOJ to ease. All this is helping the yen."
The dollar slid 1.7 percent against the yen to 103.995
, its lowest since July 14 while the euro skidded 1.5
percent to 114.465 yen, its lowest since July 12.
The yen has weakened in the past few weeks on growing
expectations that Japanese authorities would provide both fiscal
and monetary stimulus to kick-start inflation. Some had been
hoping for helicopter money, where the central bank would
underwrite government debt, though policymakers have denied
this.
STERLING SLAMMED
Sterling shed 2 percent against the yen and hit a
two-week low against the euro after Bank of England
policymaker Martin Weale said he had dropped his opposition to
policy easing and now favoured immediate stimulus.
.
The pound also fell 0.5 percent against the dollar to trade
at $1.3080
"When the previously hawkish BoE MPC member Martin Weale
turns dovish, market participants better listen," said Hans
Redeker, head of currency strategy at Morgan Stanley.
Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve is expected to stand pat on
policy at its meeting that ends on Wednesday. Fed fund futures
on Monday indicated that the market sees nearly no chance of a
rate hike this week. But the chances of a December hike rose to
56 percent, up from 48 percent on Friday.
The dollar index, which tracks the currency against a basket
of six major rivals, was down 0.3 percent to 97.003, off
a high of 97.569, its loftiest peak since March.
