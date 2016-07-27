* Yen sags as Abe hints at larger fiscal stimulus
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, July 27 Signs of a larger than
previously expected fiscal stimulus plan for Japan had the yen
back on the defensive on Wednesday, as investors bet the Bank of
Japan (BOJ) would match that with a new bout of money-printing
aimed at weakening its currency.
Yen volatility has neared record highs in the past
month on speculation, repeatedly denied by officials, that the
BOJ will take the next step in eight years of emergency
policymaking by handing money directly to the government with no
strings attached.
The latest volley was a report by the Wall Street Journal,
again denied by the Ministry of Finance, that Japan was
considering issuing 40-year and 50-year bonds. If the central
bank was to buy and hold such debt, it would be another step
towards outright financing of spending.
Added to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's promise of a stimulus
package of more than $265 billion to reflate the flagging
economy, that was enough to send the yen 1 percent lower.
"We have had a lot of volatility driven by the different
reports this morning," Commerzbank currency strategist Thu Lan
Nguyen said.
"The moves show that the bigger issue for the market is how
this programme is going to be financed. So far it looks like the
Bank of Japan is not ready to do something new and that leaves
the potential for more downside for the dollar before the
meeting on Friday."
After falling more than 1 percent in Asian trading, the
Ministry of Finance's denial on the bond issue helped the yen
recover some ground in morning trade in London. By 1050 GMT, it
was down 0.8 percent at 105.51 per dollar.
The day's big set piece is the U.S. Federal Reserve's
statement on policy, due after European markets close and widely
expected to sound a more positive note on the economy that may
bolster expectations for a rise in U.S. interest rates this
year.
In light of that, the dollar has assembled five weeks of
gains against the basket of currencies that defines its broader
strength.
It rose 0.1 percent on Wednesday to stand within sight of a
four-month high hit at the end of last week.
"Some acknowledgement of the improved economic backdrop is
likely in the statement and the market will go on slowly raising
the odds of a 2016 rate hike," Societe Generale strategist Kit
Juckes said in a morning note.
"The dollar will go on getting support as the whole treasury
curve edges higher (and) the euro is getting stuck below $1.10."
The euro inched up to $1.0996.
After a very brief blip higher, sterling was 1/3 to 1/2 a
percent lower against the dollar and euro.
Dealers say there is still consistent selling interest whenever
the pound gains.
Some said the appointment of French former EU internal
markets Commissioner Michel Barnier as chief Brexit negotiator
bodes ill for the interests of efforts to shore up London's
position as Europe's main financial centre in the talks.
($1 = 105.4700 yen)
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano and Shinichi Saoshiro in
Tokyo; Editing by Louise Ireland)