* Dollar edges up after 2 pct fall last week
* Yen pares gains made after disappointing BOJ easing
* Focus on Friday's nonfarm payrolls data for July
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Aug 1 The dollar crawled up on Monday
after recording its poorest weekly performance in three months,
while the yen edged lower after a more than 3 percent surge on a
much less aggressive than expected easing package from the Bank
of Japan.
The greenback shed 2 percent last week against a basket of
major currencies after the U.S. Federal Reserve gave no
hints of any near-term interest rate rise as some had expected
it to, and after a disappointing set of U.S. growth data at the
end of the week.
It could manage just a 0.2 percent rise on Monday, to
95.672, leaving it close to the 3-1/2-week low of 95.384 hit on
Friday.
U.S. gross domestic product grew at an annual 1.2 percent in
April-June, falling far short of the 2.6 percent increase that
had been forecast. But strategists said this week's data, which
includes the closely watched monthly non-farm payrolls report on
Friday, could boost the U.S. currency.
"We're expecting the U.S. data flow to be very supportive of
U.S. yields and the dollar," said BNP Paribas currency
strategist Sam Lynton-Brown, in London.
"Our interpretation of the July statement from the FOMC
(Federal Open Market Committee) was that if data continues to
remain very strong then September looks well underpriced by the
market," added Lynton-Brown.
New York Fed President William Dudley said at a central
bankers' conference in Bali on Monday that the Fed could hike
rates before the November U.S. election if the economy and
labour market improve quickly, although he added the Fed should
be cautious.
The dollar had been rallying before last week, posting five
weeks of consecutive gains - its strongest run in 1-1/2 years.
The weaker-than-expected GDP report followed a strong payrolls
report for June, as well as improving inflation, retail sales
and jobless claims data.
In response, speculators raised their bullish U.S. dollar
bets to the highest level in nearly five months in the week up
to last Tuesday, according to Reuters calculations and data from
the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on
Friday.
The dollar gained half a percent on Monday to 102.54 yen
, having fallen more than 3 percent on Friday.
The BOJ disappointed market hopes that it might increase its
already huge bond-buying programme or take interest rates
further into negative territory. Instead, it increased its
purchase of exchange-traded funds and left rates
unchanged.
"Last week the BOJ showed restraint once again, and as a
result dollar/yen has since eased back to 102," wrote
Commerzbank strategists in a note to clients. "The outlook that
may now be justified is likely to depend largely on fiscal
policy measures the Japanese cabinet is going to decide on
tomorrow."
For Reuters new Live Markets blog on European and UK stock
markets see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=http://emea1.apps.cp.extranet.thomsonreuters.biz/cms/?pageId=livemarkets
(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite in Tokyo; Editing by
Hugh Lawson)