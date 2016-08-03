* Unconvincing data dims US rate hike prospects, hurts
dollar
* Dollar/yen seen heading towards break of 100 yen threshold
* Bitcoin slides after Hong Kong exchange hack
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Aug 3 The dollar inched up but stayed
close to six-week lows against a basket of currencies on
Wednesday, kept under pressure by the view that the U.S. Federal
Reserve will raise interest rates later rather than sooner.
The greenback had been on its best run of weekly gains in
1-1/2 years until last week, when expectations that the Fed
would clearly signal a near-term rate hike were disappointed,
and U.S. growth data came in much weaker than expected.
The dollar index inched up 0.2 percent on Wednesday but at
95.284 remained close to Tuesday's low of 95.003 and was
down 2 percent compared with a week ago, before the Fed's policy
statement.
In London, UBS Wealth Management currency strategist
Geoffrey Yu said the dollar had been boosted by a risk-off mood
in U.S. trading on Tuesday, when indexes suffered their worst
day in a month on lower oil prices and lacklustre inflation
data. But he said any gains on risk-aversion would be capped.
"We're caught in this kind of trap where every time we get
nervous about something, the dollar rallies, but then the next
thing to think about is: is the Fed going to react to that by
pushing out their rate views?" Yu said. "And then you can't
afford to be long dollars that aggressively any more. So that's
why we have these turns, quite rapidly."
The dollar was up 0.2 percent at 101.08 yen. It slid
1.5 percent the previous day when it fell to a three-week trough
of 100.680, amid some disappointment that a meeting between
Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso and Bank of Japan Governor
Haruhiko Kuroda did not result in steps to weaken the yen.
Junichi Ishikawa, currency analyst at IG Securities in
Tokyo, said it was a matter of time before the dollar breaks
below 100 yen. The dollar briefly slipped below the watershed
level in the stormy markets that followed Britain's vote to
leave the European Union in June, but it has managed to stay
above ever since.
"The break below 100 yen after Brexit was an irregular move.
But this time, the yen is gaining steadily on fundamental
factors like Japan's improving current account balance and the
fading impact of BOJ's multi-dimensional easing," Ishikawa said.
The Japanese central bank eased monetary policy on Friday by
upping the amount of its exchange-traded fund purchases, but
underwhelmed the markets by holding off from increasing the
amount of government bonds its buys every month.
Bitcoin was down around 10 percent compared with 12 hours
previously at $543 by 0735 GMT, after a Hong Kong
digital currency exchange said it had suspended trading on its
exchange after almost 120,000 bitcoin - worth almost $65 million
at the current rate - was stolen.
For Reuters new Live Markets blog on European and UK stock
