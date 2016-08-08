(Corrects 9th paragraph to read "four-month low")
By Patrick Graham
LONDON Aug 8 The dollar built on gains
following Friday's bumper U.S. jobs numbers on Monday, gaining
more than half a percent against the yen ahead of a week of data
likely to feed the debate on the chances of a rise in U.S.
interest rates this year.
Dealers cited an interview with Federal Reserve policymaker
Jerome Powell in the Financial Times, conducted before Friday's
data, as quelling any speculation the Fed could raise rates as
soon as September, seen in any case as only a 15 percent chance.
.
But the jobs numbers on Friday were strong enough to push
expectations for a rise in December to closer to 40 percent, and
data this week, in particular retail sales numbers on Friday,
will fuel that discussion.
Market indications of volatility, however, have dropped back
sharply in the past week to close to their lowest this year,
suggesting trading has moved firmly into a summer lull.
"The dollar took a big boost from the jobs numbers on Friday
and there is a part of the market that expect that to follow
through into retail sales on Friday," said Citi strategist
Richard Cochinos.
"But really it's August trading at the moment and we're
struggling to find clear drivers."
In early trade in Europe, the dollar was up 0.1 percent
against the basket of currencies used to measure its broader
strength. It firmed 0.6 percent to 102.34 yen and was
flat at $1.1088 per euro, having gained to $1.1046 on
Friday, its strongest in more than a week.
U.S. nonfarm payrolls rose by 255,000 jobs in July, way
above economists' median forecast of an increase of 180,000
while payroll growth in June was also revised up to 292,000,
with hiring broadly based across the sectors of the economy.
But in broader terms, the dollar is still recovering from a
four-month low hit late last month on the back of reduced
expectations for any move by the Fed this year.
With other central banks in easing mode -- the Bank of
England unveiled a package of measures last week -- investors
think uncertainty around the Chinese economy and Britain's
prospective departure from the European Union will help keep the
Fed cautious.
Powell was the latest Fed policymaker to point to the
prospect of the longer-run neutral rate of interest rates --
called "r-star" in some Fed analysis -- in general being lower
than in the past.
"Central banks remain one of the key drivers of foreign
exchange, as (the) easing by the Bank of England demonstrated,"
Goldman Sachs said in a note to clients, pointing to the risk of
a weaker dollar in the short-term.
"The narrative around r-star has built and weighed on the
dollar, even as the labor market has made strong gains."
Another big easing set-piece this week is the Reserve Bank
of New Zealand's policy meeting, widely expected to cut interest
rates there to 2 percent. Dealers say that move is already
firmly priced into the New Zealand dollar, 0.2 percent lower on
Monday at $0.7123.
"A 25 basis point cut is completely discounted, with an
additional 35 basis points priced into the curve after that,"
RBC Capital Markets strategist Sue Trinh said in a note to
clients.
"While our NZ economists' baseline scenario is that this is
the final cut of this cycle, risks are skewed to further easing.
The set of forecasts provided in the full quarterly Monetary
Policy Statement will be important in refining their view."
