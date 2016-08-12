* San Francisco Fed chief gives nod to rate hike this year
* Week dominated by move into commodity-heavy currencies
* Limited reaction to weaker than expected Chinese data
* Focus on U.S. retail sales
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Aug 12 The dollar held steady at the end
of a week dominated by flows into higher-risk currency plays
like the Australian and Canadian dollars on Friday, helped by a
call for a rise in U.S. interest rates by San Francisco Federal
Reserve chief John Williams.
The major currencies that carry marginally higher interest
rates and are most closely aligned with commodity markets have
all performed strongly this week as investors sought
higher-yielding investments.
The Canadian dollar is up the most since April and
Norway's crown has seen its best performance against the euro
since the start of 2015.
Most of those currencies were flat to slightly lower on the
day on Friday, but the Aussie is also up almost 1 percent for
the week, while investors' reaction to a cut in interest rates
in New Zealand was to flood into the kiwi dollar.
"There has been a big-time drift towards the commodity and a
number of emerging market currencies," said Richard Benson,
co-head of portfolio management at London-based currency fund
Millennium Global.
"You just have to look at the price action on the kiwi
yesterday to see that the central banks are now really under
pressure but are also ready to fight this (currency strength)."
Friday's big set-piece is U.S. retail sales data, expected
to show a 0.4 percent monthly increase in July, according to the
median estimate in a Reuters poll.
Benson noted that credit card use data had been poor,
suggesting the risks might be to the downside - threatening both
record high U.S. equity markets and the dollar.
With moves minimal in early European trade on Friday, the
Aussie was down 0.1 percent.
The U.S. dollar, flat on the day, was down 0.3 percent on
the week against the basket of currencies used to measure its
broader strength, while grinding out a small gain against the
yen. It was marginally lower on the day against the euro,
against which it has fallen half a percent this week.
Britain's pound remains under pressure, but has so far
proved immune - or at least steady - in the face of the UK
government bond market's flirtation with negative yields this
week.
The pound was roughly unchanged on the day at $1.2960
, having dipped back below $1.30 in expectation of more
easing of the Bank of England's monetary policy in the months
ahead. It traded 0.1 percent lower at 86.04 pence per euro.
"Markets continue to gorge themselves on easy money," said
Societe Generale strategist Kit Juckes.
"In all of this, the FX market is more a sideshow. A little
stability in oil prices has allowed the Canadian dollar to
out-perform the Aussie and the kiwi for a change, and the euro
continues to trend lower against the crown."