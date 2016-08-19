(Updates prices)
* Fed minutes quash hawks' hopes of near-term rate hike
* Dollar claws back losses vs yen, poised for weekly loss
* Euro dips but not far from 8-week highs touched overnight
* Aussie pressured as Moody's cuts outlook on Australian
banks
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Aug 19 The dollar inched higher on
Friday but was set for a more than 1 percent loss against all
its major peers on the week, weighed down by investors' lack of
belief in the chances of a rise in U.S. interest rates this
year.
All of the major currencies were trading in tight ranges,
with the exception of the Australian dollar, pushed 0.9 percent
lower by a cut by Moody's in its outlook for Australian bank
ratings.
The week has been dominated by a run of mixed signals from
Federal Reserve policymakers. Minutes from the U.S. central
bank's latest meeting on Wednesday showed they are split over
whether to press ahead quickly with rate rises.
Comments in favour of a hike soon from San Francisco Federal
Reserve Bank President John Williams and his New York
counterpart William Dudley offered the dollar some support.
But market pricing on balance suggests investors are growing
no more convinced of the case for raising rates, with the
chances of a quarter point rise in December around 40 percent.
That has soothed any worries for the moment of another blow
to the developing economies who have borrowed heavily in dollars
over the past five years, giving investors the freedom to push
funds into emerging markets and commodity-linked currencies.
But it has also been a straight "sell dollars" play, with
the yen, the euro and sterling all higher on the week.
"The dollar has just been trading on the back foot really,"
said Lee Hardman, a strategist with Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi in
London. "The market is generally of the view that the Fed isn't
going to raise rates any time soon. That leaves the dollar
vulnerable in the near term."
GROWING CHORUS
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a
basket of six major rivals, was down 1.4 percent for the week,
though it rose 0.2 percent on Friday to 94.407. It had
fallen as low as 94.077 on Thursday, its weakest since June 23.
The euro dipped 0.2 percent to $1.1328, up 1 percent on the
week, while the yen traded at 100.165, half a yen off an
eight-week high of 99.55 hit on Tuesday.
Williams joined the growing chorus signalling support for a
U.S. interest rate hike in coming months, saying waiting too
long could be costly for the economy. But he also said he was in
no hurry and that followed a paper earlier in the week in which
he argued rates in general would prove be lower than previously
expected.
"Some Japanese investors, commercial orders, are still
interested in buying dollars on any move to 99 yen, so some
short-term guys are not testing the downside today," said Kaneo
Ogino, director at foreign exchange research firm Global-info Co
in Tokyo.
Japan's Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs
Masatsugu Asakawa repeated on Thursday that Japanese financial
authorities were watching for speculative currency market moves
and would respond if needed.
But Asakawa also said it was easy for markets to become
volatile given low liquidity during the summer holidays and the
conviction among analysts that 100 yen was a level that Tokyo
would respond to with intervention has evaporated.
"Dollar-yen is playing with that 100 level," said Jane
Foley, a strategist with Rabobank in London. "We blame the soggy
dollar as a trigger but there is a lot of yen strength here.
"In February we had a big recovery in risk appetite and yet
the yen did not relinquish its gains. I think a lot of this is
about the Bank of Japan being near the end of the road on policy
options."
