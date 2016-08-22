* Dollar pulls away from 8-week lows vs euro, yen
* Boosted by Fischer's hawkish comments
* Investors await Yellen's speech at Jackson Hole
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Aug 22 The dollar rose on Monday,
tracking short-dated U.S. Treasury yields after comments from
Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer revived bets on a
U.S. interest rate hike by the end of this year.
The two-year Treasury yield rose to a post-Brexit
high of 0.7830 percent after Fischer said he thought the central
bank was close to achieving its employment and inflation
targets.
Along with comments from Fed officials William Dudley and
John Williams, who last week mooted the possibility of a
September hike, Fischer's views are likely to underpin the
dollar heading into the Jackson Hole symposium later this week.
Federal funds futures suggest traders saw a 53.5 percent
chance of a rate hike this year, up from 48.8 percent on
Thursday, CME Group's FedWatch programme showed. Expectations
for a hike in September were at around 20 percent.
The dollar was up 0.4 percent at 100.60 yen, staying
away from an eight-week low of 99.550 struck early last week.
The euro was down 0.2 percent at $1.1295, pulling away
from $1.1366, its highest since June 24 reached on Thursday. The
dollar index rose 0.3 percent to 94.756.
"Fischer and Dudley are important in the Fed leadership and
clearly Fischer's comments are supporting the dollar," said
Yujiro Goto, currency strategist at Nomura.
"But we have to wait for (Fed Chair) Janet Yellen's comments
(at Jackson Hole) and if they are dovish then we could see the
dollar come back under pressure."
The currency market has fluctuated over the past week on
mixed signals regarding U.S. monetary policy. The dollar index
hit a seven-week low last Thursday after minutes from the Fed's
July meeting showed a bias among policymakers against raising
interest rates soon.
Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi analyst, Lee Hardman, said he
expected the Fed chair to remain cautious and refrain from
signalling when the central bank will raise rates.
"There is still around a month until the next meeting on the
Sept. 21 and the Fed will likely feel it is too early to commit
to a rate hike at this stage. Rather the Fed is more likely to
emphasise the outlook remains data dependent," he said.
The yen sagged after the Sankei newspaper reported over the
weekend that the Bank of Japan would not rule out deepening a
cut to negative rates, quoting Governor Haruhiko Kuroda.
