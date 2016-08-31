* Dollar extends rally, up 0.3 percent against yen
* Templeton's Hasenstab calls recent yen strength "stifling"
* US ADP employment report, Chicago PMI awaited
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Aug 31 The dollar rose to a one-month
high against the yen on Wednesday on speculation the U.S.
Federal Reserve would raise interest rates in the coming months.
The U.S. currency has gained almost 3 percent versus the yen
since Friday, when Fed Chair Janet Yellen and Vice Chair
Stanley Fischer kept open the possibility of a 2016 rate hike,
perhaps as soon as September, at a meeting of central bankers in
Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
Markets are pricing in around one chance in four of a
September rate increase, compared with one chance in five before
the Jackson Hole meeting. They are also pricing in a 55 percent
chance of a hike by the end of the year.
Uncertainty over a rate increase had pushed the dollar as
low as 99.550 yen earlier in the month. On Wednesday, it gained
a third of a percent on the day to trade at 103.335 yen,
its strongest since July 29.
"Heading into Jackson Hole, the market was very short
dollars ... in contrast with the yen, where the market was net
long," said BNP Paribas currency strategist Sam Lynton-Brown,
from London. "That's very consistent with the price action that
we're seeing: that dollar/yen is the dollar pair that is
exhibiting the greatest sensitivity to Jackson Hole."
The U.S. currency's gains against the yen supported the
dollar index, which was trading at 96.048, having risen
around 1.5 percent since Friday. The yen was also dogged by
recent weak Japanese data, which has added to speculation that
the Bank of Japan will ease policy aggressively next month.
Franklin Templeton's Michael Hasenstab said on Wednesday it
was time to sell the yen, adding that the recent strength in the
yen was "stifling" the Japanese economy.
"In our view, the Japanese economy and policymakers will
likely find it very difficult to deal with the yen at these
inflated levels, so the massive yen rally appears tenuous to us
and poised for a reversal," Hasenstab said.
Upbeat U.S. data released on Tuesday helped the dollar
extend gains, with a consumer confidence index rising to an
11-month high in August. Other data showed that U.S. house price
growth moderated in June but remained strong.
Focus is now on Friday's U.S. August non-farm payrolls
report, which should indicate whether the U.S. economy is robust
enough to withstand monetary tightening. But investors will
first digest ADP employment data and the Chicago purchasing
managers' index due later on Wednesday.
(additional reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Larry King)