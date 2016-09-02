* U.S. manufacturing ISM shows surprising contraction

* Dollar index flat ahead of payrolls

* Euro hits five-week high vs yen

By Jemima Kelly

LONDON, Sept 2 The dollar held steady on Friday as investors awaited the most closely watched data set of the month, the U.S. non-farm payrolls report, for clues as to whether the Federal Reserve is to raise U.S. interest rates this year.

The greenback was flat against a basket of major currencies at 95.72, having fallen 0.4 percent on Thursday, its worst perforamance in two weeks, after a surprise contraction in U.S. manufacturing that cast some doubts on the strength of U.S. economic growth.

The result was a setback for dollar bulls, who had bet solid U.S. data this week would cement the case for a Fed rate hike as soon as September.

"(Thursday's fall in the dollar) tells us that there still is a lot of scepticism over imminent rate hike by the Fed in the market," said Commerzbank currency strategist Thu Lan Nguyen, from Frankfurt. "There is still room for some dollar weakness."

Some analysts said that news that the world's biggest company, Apple, would repatriate billions of dollars of global profits to the United States next year would lend support to the dollar at the margins, but Nguyen was sceptical about that.

"Yes, if they move a large amount, that might move the market at some point in time, just because liquidity has become thinner, but all in all I'm very doubtful that a single corporation is able to sustainably move an exchange rate such as the U.S. dollar."

The greenback rose 0.4 percent to 103.62 yen, close to the five-week high of 104 yen hit on Thursday. The euro hit a fresh five-week high against the Japanese currency, at 116.02 yen.

The main focus of the day was the U.S. jobs data, due at 1230 GMT. Employers are expected to have added 180,000 jobs in August, according to the median estimate of 91 economists polled by Reuters.

"I would think markets will gradually price in a rate hike unless the payrolls come below 150,000," said Minori Uchida, chief currency analyst at the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in Tokyo.

Markets are pricing in a less than 1 in 4 chance of a tightening at the Fed's next meeting on Sept 21-22, according to CME FedWatch, despite recent comments from Fed officials suggesting a hike is imminent.

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, a voting member on the Fed's policy-setting committee this year, was the latest to join the chorus on Thursday, saying the U.S. labour market is at full strength and the Fed needs to be on a path of gradual interest rate increases.

