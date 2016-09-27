* Mexican peso climbs about 2 pct, Canadian dollar rises
* Dollar/yen erases earlier losses, up from 1-month low
* Clinton seen holding status quo, uncertainty over Trump
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Sept 27 The Mexican peso rose 2 percent
on Tuesday, recovering from record lows against the U.S. dollar,
buoyed by a view that Democratic presidential candidate Hillary
Clinton did better than rival Donald Trump in a television
debate.
The peso was on track for its best daily
performance since February, lifting the higher-yielding Canadian
dollar along with it. Canada, like Mexico, has close
trade ties with the U.S. and is part of the North American Free
Trade Agreement.
Markets have tended to see Clinton as the someone who is
likely to retain status quo, while few are sure what a Trump
presidency might mean for U.S. foreign policy, international
trade deals or the domestic economy.
Opinion polls have shown the two candidates in a tight race,
with the latest Reuters/Ipsos polling showing Clinton ahead by 4
percentage points, with 41 percent of likely voters.
As early risk aversion faded across markets, higher-yielding
currencies like the Australian and New Zealand dollars
also did well, rising 0.4 percent against the U.S.
dollar. The safe-haven yen underperformed, falling 0.4
percent against the U.S. dollar,
"The market is dominated by risk-on. Not only the currencies
of the neighbouring countries Mexico and Canada were able to
appreciate notably, but also other conventional risk currencies
such as Aussie, kiwi and the Scandinavian currencies," said
Esther Reichelt, currency strategist at Commerzbank.
"Similar to the June 23 Brexit referendum date, Nov. 8 (the
Presidential election date) entails some very binary risks.
Either everything remains as it is which a Clinton victory would
imply or there is a likelihood of everything or at least a lot
changing rapidly."
Earlier, the Mexican peso hit record lows of around 19.92
pesos per dollar on concerns that a Trump victory would threaten
Mexico's exports to the United States, its single biggest
market. Data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission
on Friday showed that speculators had recently ramped up their
bearish bets against the peso.
It was last trading at 19.5150, up around 2 percent on the
day. Similarly the U.S. dollar was down 0.44 percent against its
Canadian counterpart at C$1.3171, having hit a
six-month high earlier in the Asian trading session.
The Democrat and Republican candidates traded barbs and
accusations in their first debate.
"It may be that Clinton did a little bit better than was the
initial expectation, or you could say that Trump didn't surprise
in any way. Maybe the market was afraid that he was going to
have something up his sleeve to surprise and make him look
good," said Jasper Bargmann, head of trading at Nordea Bank in
Singapore.
