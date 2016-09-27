* Mexican peso climbs about 2 pct, Canadian dollar rises
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Sept 27 The Mexican peso rose 2 percent
on Tuesday after record lows against the U.S. dollar, buoyed by
a view that Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton
fared better than rival Donald Trump in a television debate.
The peso was on track for its best daily rise in
three weeks, lifting the higher-yielding Canadian dollar
along with it. Canada, like Mexico, has close trade ties with
the United States and is part of the North American Free Trade
Agreement.
Markets have tended to regard Clinton as someone who is
likely to retain the status quo, while few are sure what a Trump
presidency might mean for U.S. foreign policy, international
trade deals or the domestic economy.
Higher-yielding currencies like the Australian and
New Zealand dollars also did well, rising 0.3 percent
against the U.S. dollar. The safe-haven yen
underperformed.
"The currency market is dominated by risk-on. Not only the
currencies of the neighbouring countries Mexico and Canada were
able to appreciate notably, but also other conventional risk
currencies such as the Aussie, kiwi and the Scandinavian
currencies," said Esther Reichelt, currency strategist at
Commerzbank.
"Similar to the June 23 Brexit referendum date, Nov. 8 (the
presidential election date) entails some very binary risks.
Either everything remains as it is, which a Clinton victory
would imply, or there is a likelihood of everything or at least
a lot changing rapidly."
Earlier, the Mexican peso touched record lows of around
19.92 pesos per dollar on concerns that a Trump victory would
threaten Mexico's exports to the United States, its single
biggest market. Data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission on Friday showed that speculators had recently ramped
up their bearish bets against the peso.
It was trading at 19.5950 in Europe, up around 1.4 percent
on the day. Similarly the Canadian dollar was flat at C$1.3215
per U.S. dollar, having weakened to a six-month low
earlier in the Asian trading session.
Earlier, both presidential candidates traded barbs and
accusations in their first debate. Clinton accused Trump of
racism, sexism and tax avoidance while the real estate tycoon,
making his first run for public office, said Clinton's long
years of service represented "bad experience".
A CNN/ORC snap poll said 62 percent of respondents felt
Clinton won and 27 percent believed Trump had prevailed.
"Markets fretted that a strong Trump performance would add
to his recent momentum, but the consensus takeaway was that
Clinton had the upper hand with a sharp performance and the
concern in asset markets yielded to a relief rally," said John
Hardy, head of currency strategy at Saxo Bank.
