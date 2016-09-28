* Dollar/yen pulls up from Tuesday's 1-month low
* Euro subdued on European bank worries, ECB's Draghi to
speak
* Dollar upside capped, Fed not expected to move until year
end
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Sept 28 The dollar rose against the yen
and a basket of currencies on Wednesday, with focus shifting to
the Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen's testimony later in the
day.
Yellen will give her semi-annual testimony before a
Congressional committee, and while it is set to be focused on
financial regulation, traders said she is likely to asked
questions about the Fed's outlook on rates and the economy.
Cleveland Fed President Mester and Kansas City Fed President
George are also due to speak on the economy and monetary policy
at separate events. Both are seen as hawks by the market after
they dissented at the last meeting and voted to raise rates.
The dollar index was up 0.2 percent at 95.648, and
regained ground against the yen. It was up 0.2 percent at 100.60
after setting a one-month low of 100.085 yen on Tuesday.
The euro was down 0.2 percent at $1.1190, having come
under pressure in the past session on concerns over the health
of the European financial system. The euro had retreated on
Tuesday as share prices in Deutsche Bank, Germany's largest
lender, fell to a record low on concerns about a $14 billion
demand from the U.S. Department of Justice.
"While we admit that near-term downside risks to the euro
have increased due to financial stability concerns we think that
any setback into the $1.11 handle offers a buying opportunity,"
Hans Redeker, head of currency strategy at Morgan Stanley said.
European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi is also due to
speak twice on Wednesday. He will address the ECB's first annual
research conference in the morning before heading to Berlin to
speak in front of the German Parliament later in the day.
FEDWATCH
With investors trimming the possibility of a December hike,
traders said upside for the dollar was limited. Money market
futures price in a less than 50 percent chance of a rate
increase by December, compared to over 60 percent after the
Fed's policy meeting last week.
Relatively hawkish comments from Fed Vice Chairman Stanley
Fischer on Tuesday did little to alter expectations. Fischer
cited better labour market conditions but added that the Fed
should avoid raising rates too much, a comment that helped to
push down 10-year U.S. bond yields to a three-week
low.
Shinichiro Kadota, chief FX strategist at Barclays in Tokyo,
said the dollar looks likely to be supported above 100 yen for
now, but added he did not see rapid gains.
"Even after some strong U.S. economic data, the dollar
couldn't gain much yesterday, which seems to suggest the dollar
has limited upside for now," Kadota said.
(Additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Andrew
Heavens)