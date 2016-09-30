* Euro falls as Deutsche Bank sours sentiment
* Deutsche Bank shares hit record lows, down 5 pct
* Yen on track to post 3 straight quarters of gains
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Sept 30 The euro lost ground broadly on
Friday as concerns about the health of Deutsche Bank weighed on
the single currency and undermined risk appetite across global
markets.
Earlier, the euro hit a two-month low against the Swiss
franc, but recovered sharply on speculation that the Swiss
National Bank was perhaps intervening to cap the currency's
strength. Nevertheless, the single currency was down 0.4 percent
against the dollar, the yen and even the
British pound.
Global share prices slipped on worries about Deutsche Bank
, whose stock has hit record lows, briefly dropping
below the 10 euros level for the first time, on concerns over a
$14 billion demand from U.S. authorities for misselling
mortgage-backed securities.
The latest lurch in Deutsche Bank shares came after
Bloomberg reported that a number of hedge funds that clear
derivatives trades with Deutsche had withdrawn some excess cash
held at the lender, which has dropped to fourth in overall
rankings as a currency trader.
"Investors are nervous about the fact that we may be about
to witness another leg of the financial crisis. The euro has
performed poorly on the back of these jitters," said Jane Foley,
senior currency strategist at Rabobank.
The yen, also seen as a safe-haven currency, was underpinned
by the latest bout of risk aversion. It looked set for its third
straight quarter of gains against the dollar, on track for a
rise of 2 percent so far this quarter.
Those gains come as investors suspect the Bank of Japan has
reached a practical limit in stimulus and has lost clout in
cheapening the yen.
Earlier, the dollar rose from around 101.15 yen to 101.80
yen in just a few minutes, a move traders said appeared to be
linked to month-end or quarter-end flows. The dollar later pared
some of its gains and was last trading at 101.10 yen, up
slightly on the day.
Focus will be on U.S. data and a better-than-expected
personal consumption expenditure (PCE) deflator - the Federal
Reserve's favourite inflation gauge - could offer support to the
dollar.
"The Fed seems more focused on employment than on
inflation," said Marshall Gittler, head of investment research
at FXPrimus.
"Nonetheless it could help to persuade the holdouts on the
Fed that a rate hike in December - currently seen as only a 58
percent probability - is justified and therefore be
dollar-positive."
(Additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Janet
Lawrence)