* Dollar index still on course for monthly gain, peso
steadies
* Fed, BOJ seen keeping respective policies on hold this
week
* Euro zone GDP, inflation data due on Monday
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Oct 31 The dollar recovered some ground
on Monday after a Friday night slide following news that the FBI
was investigating newly discovered emails related to Hillary
Clinton's private server, knocking her back in the latest polls
of voters.
A Clinton win in next month's U.S. presidential election is
generally now seen by analysts as likely to be a positive for
the dollar, clearing the way for the second rise in a decade in
official U.S. interest rates in December.
Victory for businessman Donald Trump, while read as carrying
the potential to encourage repatriation of dollars, by contrast
would be expected to unnerve investors, supporting the yen and
other perceived safe havens for global money.
"The Clinton story of course has had an impact," said
Richard Benson, co-head of portfolio management at currency fund
Millennium Global in London.
"The polls are now roughly 50-50, but the probabilities are
still hugely in favour of Clinton, given how the votes are
spread out (per state). The question is whether people decide to
reduce risk ahead of the election."
He said if that did happen, it would help the yen but damage
some emerging market currencies against the dollar.
The Mexican peso, seen as the main barometer in currency
markets of Trump's chances of victory, inched higher in morning
trade in Europe after falling as much as 2 percent peak to
trough on Friday.
The dollar, still on track for a solid monthly gain despite
a more general round of profit-taking by investors last week,
rose 0.3 percent against the euro to $1.0960, still just a third
of a cent above Friday's lows.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a
basket of six major currencies, added 0.1 percent to 98.489
, up 3.2 percent for October but below last
Tuesday's nearly nine-month high of 99.119.
Investors have tended to see Clinton as the candidate of the
status quo, while there is greater uncertainty over what a Trump
victory might mean for U.S. foreign policy, international trade
deals and the domestic economy.
"Clinton's email problems are an ongoing issue, and
resolution seems unlikely ahead of the election next week," said
Kumiko Ishikawa, senior FX analyst at Gaitame.Com Research
Institute in Tokyo.
"So it's difficult for investors to have a 'risk-on' mood,
but at the same time, unless new factors emerge, it's hard for
them to sell the dollar, too," she said.
Before news of the FBI's fresh investigation emerged on
Friday, the dollar had gained on stronger-than-expected U.S. GDP
growth, which reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve
was on course to raise rates.
The Fed is widely expected to keep its policy on hold at its
policy meeting ending on Wednesday. Money markets were still
pricing in about a 70 percent chance of a rate hike in December.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite and Hideyuki Sano in
Tokyo)