By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Oct 31 The dollar recovered some ground
on Monday after a Friday night slide on news that the FBI was
investigating newly discovered emails as part of a probe into
Hillary Clinton's use of a private server while she was
secretary of state.
A Clinton win in next week's U.S. presidential election is
generally now seen by analysts as likely to be a positive for
the dollar, clearing the way for the second rise in a decade in
official U.S. interest rates in December.
By contrast, a victory for businessman Donald Trump, while
read as carrying the potential to encourage repatriation of
dollars, would be expected to unnerve investors, supporting the
yen and other perceived safe havens for global money.
"The Clinton story of course has had an impact," said
Richard Benson, co-head of portfolio management at currency fund
Millennium Global in London.
"The polls are now roughly 50-50, but the probabilities are
still hugely in favour of Clinton, given how the votes are
spread out (per state). The question is whether people decide to
reduce risk ahead of the election."
He said if that did happen, it would help the yen but damage
some emerging market currencies against the dollar.
The Mexican peso, seen as the main barometer in currency
markets of Trump's chances of victory, inched higher in morning
trade in Europe after falling as much as 2 percent
peak-to-trough on Friday.
The dollar, still on track for a solid monthly gain despite
a more general round of profit-taking by investors last week,
rose 0.4 percent against the euro to $1.0947, still just half a
cent above Friday's lows.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a
basket of six major currencies, added 0.3 percent to 98.610
, up 3.2 percent for October but below last
Tuesday's nearly nine-month high of 99.119.
Barclays strategist Hamish Pepper said the probabilities of
a Clinton win were still in favour of the dollar but he also
noted that the U.S. currency might itself benefit from any
general wobble for financial markets on further poll gains by
Trump.
Investors have tended to see Clinton as the candidate of the
status quo, while there is greater uncertainty over what a Trump
victory might mean for U.S. foreign policy, international trade
deals and the domestic economy.
"To the degree that you might see a Trump victory sparking
risk aversion, the knee jerk might even see the dollar being
supported by some safe haven flows," he said.
"Its probably a week where the dollar can continue to do
relatively well but we are not in the world where the dollar is
undervalued, if anything by our metrics it is slightly
overvalued, so you are not going to see big moves."
Before news of the FBI's fresh investigation emerged on
Friday, the dollar had gained on stronger-than-expected U.S. GDP
growth, which reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve
was on course to raise rates.
The Fed is widely expected to keep its policy on hold at its
policy meeting ending on Wednesday. Money markets were still
pricing in about a 70 percent chance of a rate hike in December.
