By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Nov 1 The Australian and New Zealand
dollars gained strongly on a handful of upbeat Asian economic
surveys on Tuesday as their U.S. counterpart struggled in the
face of concern around next week's presidential election.
A relatively upbeat statement from the Australian central
bank quashed any expectations of a near-term cut in interest
rates and reduced the prospects of one next year, fuelling an
almost 1 percent rise for the Aussie.
The kiwi gained almost half a percent, helped by
sentiment surveys that showed Indian and Chinese factories
growing at the fastest pace in two years.
"There were a few economists expecting a cut (from the RBA)
... so the fact they didn't provided a bit of relief for the
currency," said Dominic Bunning, a currency strategist with HSBC
in London.
"But also there was a general question mark over whether
they might be a bit more dovish in the statement, because
inflation obviously has been low... The fact that they are
flexible on the inflation target, just provided a bit of a
relief rally."
The gains for the kiwi pointed to a broader trend driven by
a rise in global bond yields that stems both from hopes of some
improvement in the world's economic prospects and worries over
political risk.
Neil Mellor, a strategist with Bank of New York Mellon in
London, identified the rise in the Aussie as part of a broader
trend to jump on the currency of any central bank that hints at
a move away from the ultra-loose policy of the past decade.
"The Reserve Bank (of Australia) is looking at fairly weak
consumer prices but asset and house prices that are going
through the roof," Mellor said.
"The feeling is that now the economy is doing ok, they may
be able to ease back. And anytime a central bank talks about
taking their foot off the throttle they get a rise in the
currency."
Elsewhere, a Bank of Japan meeting that again pushed back
the horizon on getting inflation back to target was not enough
to halt the yen's recent falls. It dipped 0.3 percent to 105.12
yen per dollar, less than half a yen off three-month lows
hit last week, before steadying around 104.85 yen.
The dollar continued to edge lower going into the final days
of a fractious U.S. presidential campaign.
The potential of an FBI investigation into Hillary Clinton's
use of a private email server to turn the campaign in favour of
businessman Donald Trump has been a negative so far this week
for the U.S. currency, although it has also added to support for
Treasury yields, in turn a dollar positive.
The euro gained around 0.4 percent to trade above $1.10 for
the first time in around two weeks, driving a similar
loss for the dollar index to 98.041.
Another perceived safe haven from any broader nerves around
a Trump presidency, the Swiss franc, gained 0.6 percent to
0.9813 francs per dollar, a three-week high.
(editing by John Stonestreet)