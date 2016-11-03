* Tightening U.S. presidential race overshadows economics
* U.S. Federal Reserve still on for December rate rise
* Friday payrolls data awaited as election looms
* Eyes on Brexit court decision, Bank of England
By Yumna Mohamed
LONDON, Nov 3 Politics dominated currency
markets on Thursday as U.S. election worries kept the dollar
weak against the yen while sterling rose more than one
percent after a UK court ruled parliament would have to approve
the start of Brexit talks.
The dollar recovered some ground to trade at less than $1.11
per euro, helped by a Federal Reserve meeting on
Wednesday that again pointed towards a rise in interest rates
next month, also likely to be backed by payrolls data on Friday.
But investors were still preoccupied by U.S. elections and
the prospect of a victory for Donald Trump that they fear would
carry global risks to trade and growth.
Investors were unsettled by media reports that some agents
at the FBI had wanted to press ahead with an investigation of
the Clinton Foundation, the latest twist in a long-running
inquiry into candidate Hillary Clinton's use of a private email
server while she was secretary of state.
"There have been reports and rumours doing the rounds and we
have to be respectful of those stories but I'm not expecting
people to trade other than very speculatively on those reports,"
Jeremy Stretch of CIBC World Markets said.
Meanwhile, a robust U.S. nonfarm payrolls report on Friday
is seen as a crucial ingredient to any Fed move. Employers are
expected to have added 175,000 jobs in October, according to the
median estimate of 106 economists polled by Reuters.
But while traders are pricing in a 78 percent likelihood
that the Fed will raise interest rates in December, the running
assumption is that a Trump win has the potential to delay that
move.
"While a December rate rise still seems the most likely
outcome and the probability of a move in December has gone up to
78 percent overnight, we can't rule out the prospect of a delay
if the U.S. economy undergoes a Trumpectomy in just under a
weeks' time," CMC Markets strategist Michael Hewson said in a
note.
The dollar was last down 0.1 percent to 103.17 yen at
1135 GMT, with markets in Japan closed for a public holiday.
An average of polls compiled by RealClearPolitics website
showed Clinton just 1.7 percentage points ahead of Trump
nationally on Wednesday, with 47 percent support to his 45.3
percent.
But a Reuters/Ipsos daily tracking poll released on the same
day showed Clinton ahead by 6 percentage points among likely
voters.
The dollar index .DXY, which tracks the greenback against a
basket of six major currencies, was flat at 97.351 after
dropping as low as 97.079 earlier, its lowest since Oct. 11.
The Australian dollar was up 0.1 percent at $0.7670
against its U.S. counterpart.
The Mexican peso, considered a proxy for Trump's campaign
due to that candidate's vows to curb immigration and reconsider
trade relations, was down 0.4 percent to 19.2700 pesos.
(Additional reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Jeremy
Gaunt)