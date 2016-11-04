* Dollar index heads for worst week since August
* Political worries seen dominating FX market
* Trump election risk to offset any dollar gains on jobs
report
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Nov 4 The dollar inched up from a
four-week low on Friday ahead of the U.S. non-farm payrolls
report later in the day but was on track for its worst week in
12, pressured by worries that Donald Trump could win next week's
U.S. presidential election.
The greenback has fallen 1.2 percent this week against a
basket of major currencies as Democrat Hillary Clinton's
lead over Republican rival Trump in polls has dwindled following
the re-emergence of a controversy over her private email server.
The U.S. currency had hit a nine-month high last week as
investors bet that the Federal Reserve would hike interest rates
later this year, but a Trump victory is seen delaying that hike.
Clinton is viewed as a candidate of the status quo, while much
uncertainty surrounds Trump's stance on key issues including
foreign policy, trade and the economy.
"No doubt investors will retain a cautious stance today,
fearful of fresh polls," said ING currency strategist Chris
Turner, in London. "Where macro does play a role in today's
proceedings, we believe it should be dollar-positive."
Economists polled by Reuters forecast non-farm employment to
have risen by 175,000 in October from 156,000 in September, in
data due at 1230 GMT. An upbeat jobs report is expected to
bolster bets on a December rate hike, which would typically push
U.S. yields higher and support the greenback.
Turner said it would take a headline number of below 75,000
to seriously challenge the market's conviction of a Fed hike in
December, and therefore to knock the dollar.
But politics have trumped economics in foreign exchange
markets in recent weeks. Investors are focused on the Nov. 8
election and have paid scant attention to what would normally be
key events such as the Fed's policy decision earlier this week.
"The market is likely to greet a strong payrolls report with
a straightforward enough response and bid the dollar higher,"
said Junichi Ishikawa, senior FX strategist at IG Securities in
Tokyo. "But the rise could fade quickly amid the 'Trump risk'
woes."
Any rise in the dollar right now will provide an opportunity
for participants who have been caught long on the currency and
want to square their positions, Ishikawa added.
The dollar was flat at 103.080 yen, having struck a
one-month low of 102.55 yen on Thursday. It has fallen 1.6
percent this week against the Japanese currency, with the yen
and other perceived safe-havens such as the Swiss franc having
benefited from the worries about Trump.
(Reporting by Jemima Kelly; Editing by Gareth Jones)